Behind the Scenes with Dr. Mark Su on Real Patient Data
Join Health Company CellCore Biosciences’ Expert Webinar on Clinical Pearls
I am thrilled to have Dr. Su as our expert for this week's webinar, and even more excited for him to be speaking at our health convention, ECO, this August. ”MERIDIAN, ID, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- To continue their monthly webinar series dedicated to providing cutting-edge education to health practitioners, health company CellCore Biosciences is inviting Dr. Mark Su, MD, FAAFP, in an expert webinar on Thursday, May 19th at 6:00 pm MDT.
— Dr. Jay Davidson, cofounder of CellCore
CellCore’s ‘Clinical Pearls’ webinar will cover how Dr. Su uses CellCore to transform his patients’ results, the behind-the-scenes data on real patient outcomes, and how he captures diagnostic testing and other clinical pearls of wisdom.
Dr. Su is a board-certified family medicine physician who has been in full-time clinical practice for 19 years. He practices functional medicine both as a consultant and as a primary care physician north of Boston; he is also the founder of a new national virtual medical practice called Functional Medicine Consulting Group. He’s known for being inquisitive, analytical, and empowering. Dr. Su also currently serves as vice president for the International Society for Environmentally Acquired Illness (ISEAI).
CellCore co-founder Dr. Jay Davidson shares, “We are so grateful for our network of talented practitioners who help us provide top tier education. I am thrilled to have Dr. Su as our expert for this week's webinar, and even more excited for him to be speaking at our health convention, ECO, this August.”
CellCore is a natural wellness company focused on providing health solutions to support detoxification, gut health, and the immune system. They partner with practitioners globally to provide natural health support to their patients or clients. Dr. Su is one of those practitioners who has become an advocate for the brand.
Health practitioners are invited to register for CellCore’s ‘Clinical Pearls’ webinar on the CellCore website (http://cellcore.com/webinar).
If you are a health practitioner, you can apply to become a CellCore practitioner on the CellCore website (https://cellcore.com/).
Those interested in learning more about CellCore can follow the company on Instagram, Facebook, or LinkedIn.
About CellCore Biosciences: CellCore Biosciences is an innovative, wholesale nutraceutical brand for thousands of practitioners worldwide. With cutting-edge technology and education, CellCore is redefining the way we view root cause solutions and foundational health. To learn more, please visit CellCore.com.
If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Jessica Tidwell, CellCore Public Relations Manager for CellCore Biosciences, at jessica.tidwell@cellcore.com.
Jessica Tidwell
CellCore Biosciences
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook