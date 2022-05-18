Private Public Gallery presents Howard Schwartzberg‘s first solo exhibition in 20 years, "Before Painting" June 4, 2022
Private Public Gallery presents Howard Schwartzberg‘s first solo exhibition in 20 years, "Before Painting" along with the book launch, “Howard Schwartzberg.”
Early on I felt like I needed to protect painting, so I took it apart. Reversing the use of materials helped me develop a language that writes itself.”HUDSON , NY, USA, May 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Private Public Gallery is proud to present Howard Schwartzberg‘s return to the art world, with a bang. His first solo exhibition in 20 years, Before Painting, opens June 4th, and also serves as the launch for the book “Howard Schwartzberg.” This is the first monograph written about the artist. The Monograph is published by Abstract Room, a European arts organization, gallery and publishing house specializing in contemporary abstraction. The show is co-curated by Christopher Freeman, Gallery Founder and Director and, French curator, critic, and editor of the Monograph on Schwartzberg, Frederic Caillard.
— Howard Schwartzberg
Private Public Gallery’s classic white cube, the only gallery of its type in the region, is the necessary setting for this momentous exhibition. Stepping inside the gallery, visitors encounter the way Schwartzberg challenges the constructs of painting as we know it, playing with the roles of the stretchers, canvas and paint. As Caillard says in his essay “Afore Painting,“ essential aspects of traditional painting are all present in Schwartzberg’s work – stretcher-canvas-paint trilogy, the flatness of the paint surface, the illusion – yet they are re-arranged in a never-seen-before fashion.” Schwartzberg’s paintings are,as Caillard continues, “innovative AND very respectful of tradition. Schwartzberg does not negate a past that he admires but incorporates it in his practice and builds on it….”
As James Elaine stated, “Before Painting does not refer to Howard Schwartzberg ‘s placement in the overall timeline of painting, but is simply an apt description of the heart and subject of his work.”
In 2015, Schwartzberg developed several new bodies of magnetic and poignant works, such as the inverted paintings, the suspended paintings and the bandage paintings that consolidate his very unique position on the New York art map and that can be discovered in “Before Painting”
This work exhibited in Private Public Gallery establishes the ideal contextual base for the monograph launch.
Private Public Gallery, off the beaten path, through a picket fence in a private garden, provides a rare opportunity for viewers to experience significant work in a setting on par with major urban galleries but with the uncharacteristic intimacy afforded by scale and location.
Opening Reception:4-7 PM June 4th, 2022
Hours of operation: 1-6 PM weekends and by appointment 7 days a week simply by texting (212) 286-0075 prior to arriving.
