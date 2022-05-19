Calligrafuturism Movement Founder Pokras Lampas Joins XDAO As Art Director
XDAO enters into a major collaboration with a first tier contemporary artist and influencer Pokras Lampas joining the company as an Art Director.
We hope that our collaboration will start other collaborations, as Web 3.0 has to evolve in step with popular culture, enabling interaction between cutting edge technology and end users”SINGAPORE, May 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- XDAO, the bespoke provider of ultra-secure, ultra-simple DAO utility for business clients, has become one of the first crypto companies in the world to enter into a major collaboration with a first tier contemporary artist and influencer Pokras Lampas joining the company as an Art Director.
Known for epic street art installations, and a modern calligraphy art entrepreneur in his own right with a video and graphic production studio, a clothing line and a booming brand collaborating project practice, Pokras Lampas is looking to take XDAO messaging to a new visual level by communicating its values as well as telling its clients’ stories via art. Pokras Lampas is the founder of Calligrafuturism movement, which uses calligraphy to fuse together different cultures, achieving balance and harmony. The artist is globally represented by Opera Gallery group, where his fine art works can be viewed, and larger projects commissioned.
While XDAO is not the first business client for the artist, having worked closely with brands like FENDI, Lamborghini, Esquire, NIKE, adidas and Apple to name a few, with XDAO Pokras Lampas gets to conceptualize and implement the entire art direction of the company, being the final authority on developing XDAO’s visual identity as it relates to artist’s and corporation’s shared values of independence, self-help, self-reliance, open borders, personal freedom and individual responsibility.
Open for business since November 2021, XDAO’s framework platform offers point and click functionality for DAO creation, taking all of the complexity and routine decision-making out of the process of establishing a DAO for an organization. XDAO products and services are popular with various types of business clients, including hedge funds, charity organizations, sports clubs, gaming guilds, real estate developers, and financial managers. Clients are attracted to decentralized, transparent money management platforms that offer an option for making collective decisions and taking joint financial responsibility.
“We are ecstatic to have a major modern artist join our team in his primary creative capacity,” said Vlad Shavlidze, XDAO CEO and founder. “With Pokras Lampas we are going to start out by telling our story using viral videos with augmented reality, his calling card, that will communicate our ideology to the widest audience possible through images, video and music.”
XDAO is now a member of the very rarified club of crypto companies, that taps major art figures to communicate their messages to mass audience. XDAO is the first one to bring onto its corporate team a true street artist who is capable to explain arcane fintech technology to ordinary folk through art.
XDAO/Pokras Lampas are planning not just a revamping of XDAO corporate messaging. The collaboration is also focused on explaining the transformative value of XDAO products and services on its customers.
“We are planning to show how XDAO can help people create a new reality, the one where they can be empowered by self-organizing,” said Pokras Lampas, XDAO Art Director. “We hope that our collaboration will start other collaborations with major artists, as Web 3.0 has to evolve in step with popular culture, enabling interaction between cutting edge technology and end users.”
While XDAO’s solution is designed to be appealing to premium products-oriented non-techies, being to DAO what iPhone vs. Android is to smartphones, it is one of the most secure DAO platforms on the market, having excelled in multiple hacking and stress tests. XDAO passed two security audits and is trusted by some of the largest names in the blockchain industry, such as Binance Smartchain, HECO Chain, Polygon, Near Foundation and Optimism.
At the moment, XDAO is experiencing explosive AUM growth, the trend that is expected to continue because of inherent features and advantages of XDAO platform.
About XDAO
Based in Singapore, XDAO is a DAO framework company, offering effective and convenient tools for companies to deploy DeFi services. With XDAO products, business customers can create a DAO, deposit crypto assets, manage them by voting and directly interact with DeFi protocols. All XDAO products are developed with the same philosophy in mind: they are modular, based on gasless off-chain voting, and use XDAO Connect Bridge to interact with DeFi protocols. XDAO makes money by selling premium services to their clients via XDAO tokens. For more details please visit: http://XDAO.app
