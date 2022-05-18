Asphalt Resurfacing to Begin on S.D. Highway 46 Near Irene

For Immediate Release: Tuesday, May 17, 2022

Contact: Greg Rothschadl, Kevin Heiman, or Sam Caba at 605-668-2929

IRENE, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) says that work has begun on an asphalt resurfacing project on S.D. Highway 46 between Irene and S.D. Highway 19.

The existing surface has been milled and the asphalt resurfacing work is scheduled to begin on Friday, May 20, 2022.

During the asphalt paving operations, traffic will be moved through the work zones with the use of flaggers and pilot car. Motorist can expect delays during these times.

The contractor on the $1.7 million project is Spencer Quarries Incorporated of Mitchell, S.D. The overall completion date for the project is Nov. 4, 2022.



