De Nora unveils standardized solutions for PFAS treatment
Long-standing SORB product line proves effective with new contaminants
Our regeneration package will set the standard for the future of water treatment, allowing utilities to promise safety in water and the environment, simultaneously.”MILAN, ITALY, May 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Providing simplified solutions for complex problems, De Nora unveils standard designed systems to target per- and poly-fluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) in water treatment. The preconfigured SORB™ systems employ proven methods of contaminant removal to reduce PFAS in water sources to a non-detectable level, including ion exchange (IX) and granular activated carbon (GAC). The company is also set to pilot testing for its regenerable, multi-use IX in the coming months, which can be paired with electrochemical advanced oxidation processes (EAOP) to significantly prolong resin use and reduce the need for media disposal – a breakthrough in traditional treatment methods.
— Nick Armstrong, De Nora Water Technologies global product manager
“Drinking water is believed to be the primary source of human PFAS exposure, with some data estimating upwards of 100 million Americans impacted,” said Nick Armstrong, De Nora Water Technologies global product manager. “Access to clean and safe drinking water is a basic human right, and we want to ensure that our partners can effectively and efficiently provide a solution that meets that. The SORB product line has been a trusted name for 20 years and is known for making things easy, start to finish. We look forward to supporting providers on this new journey, easing any uncertainty associated with upcoming PFAS regulations, and identifying the most effective solutions for their community.”
The updated product line for PFAS treatment includes the SORB FX (IX resin) and SORB CX (GAC). Systems are pre-engineered and optimized on a local level, depending on variables such as flow, seasonality and targeted contaminants. In house engineers also have the unique ability to take budgetary concerns into consideration during the design phase, providing solutions that cater to operating or capital expense goals or availability. EAOP and ClorTec® onsite sodium hypochlorite generation (OSHG) are forthcoming as an add on for final disinfection of resin media, available as a recurring aftermarket service or permanent installation.
Armstrong adds, “Though GAC and ion exchange are highly efficient, they are also criticized due to the environmental impact associated with disposal, which is typically incineration. Our regeneration package will set the standard for the future of water treatment, allowing utilities to promise safety in water and the environment, simultaneously.”
SORB contaminant removal systems are proven up to 99.99 percent effective, with modernized features designed to streamline processes from installation to operation. Each vessel is designed with efficiency, including advancements such as the SORB OTTO Drain for easy maintenance and access, as well as an unmatched symmetrical design for flexible installation. Each unit is configured with unique features that allow for all maintenance to be executed externally from the tank, reducing the need for permits, added personnel, or the removal of the media. IX resin requires minimal contact time and is formulated specifically for combating both short- and long-chain PFAS compounds.
About De Nora
De Nora is an Italian multinational company specializing in electrochemistry, leading player in sustainable technologies and the emerging green hydrogen industry. Globally, De Nora is the world's largest supplier of electrodes for major industrial electrochemical processes and a leading supplier of water filtration and disinfection technologies (for the industrial, municipal, marine sectors and swimming pools). Leveraging its consolidated electrochemical know-how and proven production capability, the company has developed and qualified a portfolio of electrodes and components to produce hydrogen through the electrolysis of water, which is crucial for the energy transition. In this sector, the company also has a JV with ThyssenKrupp, called TK Nucera, of which it holds a 34% stake. Founded in 1923, De Nora reported total revenues of €616m and EBITDA of €127m in 2021. The Company's growth process developed both organically, thanks to continuous innovation, and by external lines, through major acquisitions in the USA, the UK, Japan, and Italy. The Group's intellectual property portfolio currently includes over 250 patent families with more than 3,000 territorial extensions. The company is controlled by the De Nora family (64%), and Snam holds a minority stake of approximately 36%. More than 1,700 people provide the energy and expertise to fuel this exciting journey. https://www.denora.com
