Founders of Btein Bars Promote Mental Health Awareness Month
Btein Bars, a healthy Energy Bar made with low glycemic natural sugars and based on traditional Indian ayurvedic medicine, is coming soon to American consumers.
Btein Bars are Packed with Ashwagandha and High-Quality Protein
People with mental health issues and their family and friends should educate themselves about the symptoms of the disease. Check with your family doctor or see a specialist for treatment.”BOCA RATON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nearly 50 million Americans experience mental illness, which is why the founders of Btein Bars with Ashwagandha are urging people to learn about the disease during May’s Mental Health Awareness Month.
The message from The National Alliance on Mental Illness is “Together for Mental Health.”
“During the month, we urge people to go to the NAMI website to access the organization's informational material, including the 'blog, personal stories, videos, digital tool kits, social media engagements, and national events,'” said Hema Saran, co-founder of Atmabala in North Carolina, which makes Btein Bars.
“Mental illness involves everyone in a family,” Saran said. “People with mental health issues and their family and friends should educate themselves about the symptoms of the disease. Check with your family doctor or see a specialist for treatment.”
In addition to a doctor’s recommendation, Healthline.com reports that studies show Ashwagandha “may help reduce anxiety and stress, support restful sleep, and even improve cognitive functioning in certain populations.”
“When we decided to develop our energy bars, we wanted to help people both physically and mentally,” Saran Shanmugam, co-founder of the company. “We use 20 grams of high-quality protein to help people physically and Ashwagandha to reduce stress and anxiety.”
Shanmugam said Btein Bars combined western nutritional science with Ayurveda, one of the oldest holistic healing systems in the world.
Btein Bars, which come in Chocolate Almond and Almond Coconut flavors, provide a significant amount of the daily recommended intake of protein. Btein Bars also use low-Glycemic natural sugars, which is important because of the rising diabetes epidemic in the U.S. The Glycemic Index measures how quickly food causes blood sugars to rise.
“We developed a bar that gives you an energy boost and eases mental stress,” Hema Saran said.
“During Mental Health Awareness Month, please take the time to learn about mental illness if you have a friend or family member with the symptoms of mental health issues,” Saran Shanmugam added. “If you are suffering from mental health problems, please seek treatment. Mental illness is not a stigma. It is a disease like any other.”
For more information, visit Amazon.com or www.bteinnutrition.com.
