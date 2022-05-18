neurocare Centers of America Continues Expansion in Tennessee, Opens Murfreesboro and Knoxville Clinics
Specializing in TMS Therapy for Depression, neurocare Centers of America Totals Five Locations in TennesseeNASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, May 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- neurocare Centers of America, part of an international network of centers of excellence dedicated to helping patients suffering from neuropsychiatric disorders, opens its fourth and fifth clinic locations in Tennessee. Strong growth results in adding Murfreesboro to its Nashville Neurocare Therapy provider group and newly establishing Knoxville Neurocare Therapy in western Knox county.
Nashville Neurocare Therapy is Tennessee's most experienced provider of TMS Therapy, specializing in this innovative treatment since 2010. Nashville Neurocare counts four clinic locations throughout Greater Nashville—Cool Springs, Green Hills, Midtown and now Murfreesboro.
“We have a strong brand, patient and referral base in Davidson and Williamson counties, but knew we wanted to expand to offer patients more choice and convenience to access the treatment they need,” said Dr. W. Scott West, Chief Medical Officer, Nashville Neurocare Therapy. “Murfreesboro’s geographic location provided this opportunity, and we are excited to serve the needs of Rutherford County’s patients not benefiting from their current mental health treatments.”
The new Murfreesboro location boasts 1,400 square feet of treatment space located off the Medical Center Parkway. The clinical team comprises registered nurses, certified TMS Therapy technicians and psychotherapists. The Murfreesboro clinic is open and accepting new patients struggling with depression, ADHD, and sleep disorders, plus offers Psychiatric Evaluation & Medication Management.
Following a strategic partnership in 2018, Nashville Neurocare has opened a new clinic location every other year, targeting communities where there is a need for safe and effective neuro therapy solutions. With this track record, neurocare Centers of America shifted its attention to the eastern part of Tennessee to identify other providers making strides with TMS Therapy who could also benefit from a strategic partnership under the neurocare brand. The company tapped psychiatrists Kris Houser, M.D. and Kelly Ownby, M.D. to lead the Knoxville Neurocare Therapy team.
Collectively bringing 30+ years of clinical experience, board-certified psychiatrists Dr. Houser (University of Louisville-trained) and Dr. Ownby (East Tennessee State University-trained) will lead the Knoxville Neurocare clinic as Medical Directors.
Knoxville Neurocare is now part of the latest network of digital therapeutic clinics in Tennessee. The fully rebranded Knoxville office offers 1,800 square feet of treatment space in the Cedar Bluff area, a proven clinical team of psychiatrists, registered nurses and certified TMS Therapy technicians. Knoxville Neurocare is open and accepting new patients for TMS Therapy for the treatment of clinical depression and also offers Psychiatric Evaluation & Medication Management services.
“Given their clinical expertise, the decision to partner with Dr. Houser and Dr. Ownby for our Knoxville expansion was clear,” said Stanford Miller, Managing Director, neurocare Group America, Inc. “This team has a strong reputation in Knox County with solid TMS technology experience. We share a like-minded mission in delivering personalized therapy through innovative technologies to help patients regain a healthier brain and better quality of life.”
Nashville Neurocare Therapy accepts patients suffering from depression, ADHD and sleep disorders across four locations: Cool Springs, Green Hills, Midtown and Murfreesboro. The new Murfreesboro clinic is located at 1725 Medical Center Parkway, Suite 215.
Knoxville Neurocare Therapy accepts patients suffering from depression and the newly renovated office is located at 214 South Peters Road, Suite 102.
Nashville Neurocare and Knoxville Neurocare are a part of neurocare Centers of America, that is part of an international network of clinics focused on delivering personalized care to positively impact brain function. This network offers access to industry-leading research and world-class training, providing unique resources in the neuromodulation/digital therapeutics clinical service arena.
For more information, visit nashvilleneurocare.com or call (615) 465-4875 and knoxvilleneurocare.com or call (865) 539-1031.
neurocare counts seven U.S.-based clinics, five in Tennessee and two in New York, plus the organization's international network of 15 locations, including clinics in Australia, Germany, Italy and the Netherlands.
For more information, visit neurocarecentersofamerica.com.
