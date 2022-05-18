The Cannabis Business Advisors Secures Ohio Dispensary Licenses for Local Groups
The national cannabis consulting firm will now assist license winners with launching their dispensary operations in compliance with state regulations.
We are providing our clients with custom grand opening services as well as branding, marketing, SOPs, interior guidance, floor planning and procurement strategies.”PHOENIX, ARIZONA, USA, May 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Cannabis Business Advisors (“CB Advisors”), a consulting firm specializing in licensing, operations, mergers and acquisitions for the legal cannabis industry, today announced it has secured Ohio preliminary dispensary licenses for local groups.
On May 16, 2022, the State of Ohio Board of Pharmacy issued 70 provisional dispensary licenses as the second phase of the RFA II process. Earlier this year, the Ohio Lottery Commission drew from over 1,400 applications across 31 districts to create an ordered list of ranked Ohio preliminary licenses. These were then reviewed by rank to determine eligibility for issuing.
“The next step for winners is to launch their dispensary operation on schedule. We are providing our clients with custom grand opening services as well as branding, marketing, SOPs, interior guidance, floor planning and procurement strategies,” said Sara Gullickson, founder and CEO at CB Advisors.
The Ohio Board of Pharmacy has allotted 270 days for provisional licensees to become operational, which ends in February 2023. New dispensaries will only be able to open if they receive their certificate of operation from the Board of Pharmacy following inspections.
“We’ve built great relationships with our Ohio groups and are working closely with them during this post-license phase to actualize their dispensary operation,” explained Maxime Kot, president at CB Advisors.
Currently, Ohio has 57 licensed dispensaries and 36 cultivations with medical marijuana dispensaries to more than double in 2022. According to data firm Headset, Ohio marijuana sales are projected to reach $1.6 billion by 2025.
“CB Advisors was integral to our license success. We are thrilled to have their market intelligence and firsthand experience as they guide us through this final stage from license to launch,” said Bryan Roberts, COO at Southern Ohio Botanicals, LLC.
For Ohio license holders who may need additional support for certain operational aspects, their teams can utilize “How to Open a Dispensary”, a new streaming platform powered by CB Advisors.
The single source information hub includes easy to follow checklists and business plan templates covering inventory management, security and safety, storage, customer/patient education, environmental, dispensing, financial, community benefits, staffing and training, and recordkeeping.
For more information, visit HowtoOpenaDispensary.com or TheCannabisBusinessAdvisors.com.
About The Cannabis Business Advisors:
Based in Phoenix, Arizona, The Cannabis Business Advisors (“CB Advisors”) is a multi-faceted consulting firm providing strategic business guidance for cannabis license applicants and current license holders throughout all stages of growth.
CB Advisors is led by CEO and Founder Sara Gullickson and President Maxime Kot. The consulting team brings more than twenty years of combined industry experience, spanning across the U.S. and around the globe. CB Advisors offers a comprehensive suite of services, including application and licensing preparation, operational analysis, merger and acquisition support, policy and procedures, exit strategy guidance, and business development planning.
CB Advisors is located at 4203 E. Indian School Rd., in Phoenix, Arizona. For more information visit thecannabisbusinessadvisors.com, email info@thecannabisbusinessadvisors.com, or phone 602-730-2986.
About How to Open a Dispensary:
Established in 2021, “How to Open a Dispensary” is a streaming platform for entrepreneurs interested in breaking into the highly regulated and competitive cannabis industry. Subscribers have unlimited access to educational modules on cannabis licensing and application preparation, real estate, team building, and business and operational plans. Each class includes video content and lessons in an easily digestible format. In addition, “How to Open a Dispensary” features downloadable resources, including dispensary opening checklists and business plan templates, covering the following topics: inventory management, security and safety, storage, customer/patient education, environmental, dispensing, financial, community benefits, staffing and training, and recordkeeping.
“How to Open a Dispensary” is a cannabis industry brand developed by Sara Gullickson. A multi-state cannabis license holder and CEO at The Cannabis Business Advisors, Gullickson is an award-winning entrepreneur and industry spokesperson who has presented alongside Tony Robbins in the U.S. and Canada. She serves on the ownership team of six cannabis licenses that are minority or women owned. For more information or to subscribe visit howtoopenadispensary.com.
