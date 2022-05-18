SoftwareWorld Names Intetics Among Top 50+ Custom Software Development Companies of 2022
Choosing A Reliable Software Provider with Minimum Efforts. SoftwareWorld Names Intetics Inc. Among the Top 50+ Custom Software Development Companies of 2022NAPLES, FLORIDA, USA, May 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We are delighted to announce that SoftwareWorld featured Intetics as one of the Top 50+ Custom Software Development Companies of 2022. According to the rating, our company scored 97 out of 100 and landed in position #19.
With 27+ years of experience in custom software development, we deliver software engineering excellence to turn your business puzzles into functional, award-winning products.
What is SoftwareWorld?
SoftwareWorld is a review platform providing detailed lists of the best software solutions across various industries. It delivers a comprehensive review service by comparing top commercially available software solutions. While compiling the ratings, SoftwareWorld analysts consider the companies’ products or services assessments, overall company performance, review scores, media presence, and other critical metrics.
If you are looking for the right software development contractor, you can easily find unbiased lists of the ultimate software solutions by category on the platform.
How Can It Help You?
It simplifies your search among hundreds of contractors with different work ethics, rates, protocols, and availability. They pick only companies with the broadest technology stack, proven client success, and optimal offerings in each market niche or category.
Augmentation, innovation, modernization, and digitalization are the most critical factors that SoftwareWorld considers while conducting the ratings: no point here is missed. You access a pool of companies that keep abreast of the latest technologies and processes. All hectic job is done for you: the only thing you should do is pick the ones you like most.
We are deeply grateful to SoftwareWorld for such a high appreciation!
About Intetics Inc.
Intetics is a leading global technology company focused on the creation and operation of effective distributed technology teams aimed at turnkey software product development, digital transformation, quality assurance, and data processing.
Based on a proprietary business model of Remote In-Sourcing®, proprietary Predictive Software Engineering framework, advanced Quality Management Platform, measurable SLAs, and unparalleled methodology for talent recruitment and retention, Intetics enables IT rich, innovative organizations to capitalize on available global talent and Intetics’ in-depth engineering expertise.
Irina Dubovik
Intetics Inc.
+1 (239) 217-4907
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other