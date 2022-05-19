Submit Release
Business Reporter: The latest trends in recruitment and talent management

Graduates will be a key component of the digital talent pipeline

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In an article published on Business Reporter, Grayce talks about how a well-designed graduate training programme can help close the widening talent gap that accelerating digitalisation and the Great Resignation in the wake of the pandemic have created. With 70 per cent of jobs predicted to require advanced digital skills by 2030, employers will need to tap into all talent pipelines to avoid or at least minimise skills shortages. In addition to the re- and upskilling of employees and acquiring new ones, graduate programmes are set to become the third pillar of digital talent management. The characteristics that recruiters seek in graduates differ from what they were looking for only ten years ago. In a business environment characterised by unpredictability and permanent change, qualities such as flexibility, adaptability and managing one’s own professional development are in the highest esteem.

Unless we create talent pipelines with the right digital skillsets, the potential locked into emerging technologies such as the cloud, data analytics and cyber security will remain untapped. A new type of learning will also be key to both training digital talent and empowering it to keep abreast of technological development, where frequent learning interventions imparting bitesize knowledge will get embedded in roles. The recruiters of the new era will increasingly hire for potential and capabilities rather than the skills a candidate has at the time of selection.

To learn more about how to meet the challenges of talent management in a digital age, read the article.

About Business Reporter

Business Reporter is an award-winning company producing supplements published in The Guardian and City AM, as well as content published on Business Reporter online hubs on Bloomberg.com, Independent.com, Business Insider Germany and Le Figaro, delivering news and analysis on issues affecting the international business community. It also hosts conferences, debates, breakfast meetings and exclusive summits.

www.business-reporter.co.uk

About Grayce

Grayce is an emerging talent management consultancy. Since 2012, it has worked with businesses to place thousands of skilled graduate professionals with them, as demand for skilled professionals in change, data and tech continues to grow. The consultancy works with businesses to rethink their talent strategy, build long-term skills capabilities and deliver digital transformation and change.

Its Change+, Data+ and Tech+ Development Programmes are designed to equip graduates with the skills they need both now and for the future and to provide businesses with access to the very best, diverse talent for their assignments.

In this year’s FT 1000: Europe’s Fastest Growing Companies, Grayce ranked 855th, making it the 8th fastest growing Management Consultancy in the UK.

www.grayce.co.uk

