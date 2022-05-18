Global Aramid Fiber Market Size And Market Growth Opportunities

Aramid Fiber Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Aramid Fiber Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the aramid fiber market share is expected to reach $6.00 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 8.8%. The rising need for lightweight materials offering significant emission reduction in vehicles is contributing to the aramid fiber market growth.

The global aramid fiber market consists of sales of aramid fiber by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refers to a synthetic fibre in which the fiber-forming component is a long-chain synthetic polyamide with around 85 percent of the amide linkages attached to two aromatic rings. Aramid fibers are high-performance fibers manufactured from man-made molecules with relatively stiff polymer chains. These molecules are joined by strong hydrogen bonds that efficiently transfer mechanical stress, allowing for the utilization of chains with low molecular weight. Aramid fiber is mostly used for reinforcement in composites such as sports goods, aviation, and military vehicles, as well as fabrics in apparel such as fire safety garments or bulletproof jackets.

Global Aramid Fiber Market Trends

The strong government spending on military and defense industries will support the growth of the aramid fiber market going forward. The increase in the defense budget is enabling governments from numerous countries to invest in advanced and lightweight protective equipment for military forces. Aramid fibers are used in aerospace and military applications, including ballistic-rated body armor fabric and ballistic composites, maritime cordage and hull reinforcement, and as a substitute for asbestos. For instance, according to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute, a Sweden-based institute that provides data, analysis, and recommendations for armed conflict, military expenditure, and arms trafficking, the US government spent $778 billion on defense in 2020, up 4.4% from 2019. In addition, the United States, as the world's largest military spender, accounted for 39% of total military spending in 2020. Therefore, the strong government spending on military and defense industries will support the growth of the aramid fiber market.

Global Aramid Fiber Market Segments

The global aramid fiber market is segmented:

By Type: Para-Aramid Fiber, Meta-Aramid Fiber

By Application: Protective Fabrics, Frictional Materials, Optical Fibers, Tire Reinforcement, Rubber Reinforcement, Composites, Other Applications

By End-Use Industry: Aerospace And Defense, Automotive, Electronics and Telecommunication, Sports Goods, Other End Users

By Geography: The global aramid fiber market report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Europe accounts for the largest share.

Aramid Fiber Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides aramid fiber global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global aramid fiber market, aramid fiber market share, aramid fiber market segments and geographies, aramid fiber global market players, aramid fiber global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The aramid fiber global market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Aramid Fiber Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Teijin Ltd, DuPont De Numerous Inc, Yantai Tayho Advanced Materials Co. Ltd, Hyosung Corp, Toray Industries Inc., Kolon Industries Inc, Huvis Corporation, Kermel, China National Bluestar (Group) Co. Ltd, SRO Aramid Co. Ltd., JSC Kamenskvolokno, X-FIPER New Material Co. Ltd., Toyobo Co Ltd, Taekwang Industrial, Jiaxing Newtex Composites Co. Ltd, Guangdong Charming Company, Bally Ribbon Mills, Coats group plc, Vectorply, and Solvay.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

And so much more.

