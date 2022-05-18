IAOP Honors IBA Group as Super Star of The 2022 Global Outsourcing 100
IAOP recognizes IBA Group as a Leader and distinguishes the company in all sub-lists of The 2022 Global Outsourcing 100.
We are honored to be listed in the Leaders category of The Global Outsourcing 100 for ten straight years and recognized in all sub-lists of the ranking for three years in a row.”PRAGUE, CZECHIA, May 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Association of Outsourcing Professionals (IAOP®) published the list and sub-lists of The 2022 Global Outsourcing 100®, following the publication of the IAOP’s special advertising feature in the special Fortune 500 issue of FORTUNE® magazine. IAOP recognized IBA Group as a Leader and distinguished the company in all sub-lists of the rating.
— Sergei Levteev, IBA Group Chairman & CEO
IAOP has been listing IBA Group in the Leaders category of The Global Outsourcing 100 for ten consecutive years and recognizing IBA Group in all sub-lists of the ranking for three consecutive years.
IBA Group’s Achievements in The 2022 Global Outsourcing 100
• Making The 2022 Global Outsourcing 100 list
• Judging Size Group: Leader
• Sub-Lists (Full stars):
o Sustained Excellence
o All Star
o Customer References
o Awards & Certifications
o Programs for Innovation
o Programs for Corporate Social Responsibility
• Outsourcing Service Areas
o Document Management
o Financial Management
o Information/Communications Technology
Debi Hamill, IAOP CEO, said:
"A big thank you and congratulations to the companies named to The 2022 Global Outsourcing 100® for rising to the occasion in a particularly challenging year. Your tenacity, grit and leadership were critical to ensuring our industry came out the other side of the global pandemic and we’re pleased to recognize you for your quality and performance excellence."
Sergei Levteev, IBA Group CEO & Chairman, added:
“IBA Group has been listed in the Leaders category of The Global Outsourcing 100 for ten straight years and recognized in all sub-lists of the ranking for three years in a row. We are honored to confirm the special recognitions as Super Stars of The Global Outsourcing 100 and a top company for Customer References, Awards & Certifications, Programs for Innovation, and Programs for Corporate Social Responsibility. These recognitions are a testament to our perseverance and commitment to sustainability and excellence. We remain focused on further improvement of our services to achieve the highest levels of customer satisfaction and innovation.”
About The Global Outsourcing 100
The Global Outsourcing 100 and its sub-lists are essential references for companies seeking new and expanded relationships with the best companies in the industry. The lists include companies worldwide that provide the full spectrum of outsourcing services — not just information technology and business process outsourcing, but also facility services, real estate and capital asset management, manufacturing and logistics. They include not only today's leaders, but tomorrow's rising stars.
Companies of all sizes, from around the world and across the entire outsourcing industry - information technology outsourcing, business process outsourcing, facility services, real estate, design, testing, manufacturing and logistics, to name a few – can apply for inclusion on these lists. IAOP Membership IS NOT REQUIRED, nor is it considered in compiling the final lists.
To help ensure participation by a broad cross-section of the industry, The Global Outsourcing 100 list includes larger established global firms, referred to as 'Leaders,' smaller, faster-growing firms with less than $50 million per year in revenue and/or fewer than 5,000 employees, referred to as 'Rising Stars,' as well as 'Advisors,' regardless of size.
Companies are first organized by Leader, Rising Star or Advisor criteria, then evaluated based on the four judging categories. The final list is composed of the top-scoring companies, regardless of type.
The online application mirrors top customers' work when considering potential outsourcing service providers and advisors. For 2022, four areas were considered and judged:
1. Customer References as demonstrated through value being created at the company's top customers.
2. Awards and Certifications as demonstrated through the value being created through industry recognition and relevant organizational and individual professional certifications.
3. Programs for Innovation as demonstrated through specific programs and resulting outcomes that produce new forms of value for customers.
4. Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) as shown through corporate programs and outcomes that address such topics as community involvement and development, labor practices, human rights, fair operating practices, environmental impacts, consumer issues, and organizational governance.
Judging is based on a rigorous scoring methodology that includes an independent review by a panel of IAOP customer members with extensive experience in selecting outsourcing service providers and advisors for their organizations.
The aggregate scores from the areas above determine inclusion on the lists. All companies included on the list have demonstrated their global excellence. Full "stars" are awarded to all companies distinguishing themselves in one or more judging categories.
About IAOP
IAOP is a global association that brings together customers, providers, and advisors in a collaborative, knowledge-based environment that promotes professional and organizational development, recognition, certification, and excellence to improve business service models and outcomes. IAOP members and affiliates worldwide are digging deep at IAOP conferences, learning at IAOP chapter meetings, getting trained and certified at IAOP courses and workshops, and connecting through IAOP social media, all with one goal: better business results. IAOP connects people and organizations to the growing global community and the resources they need to get the results they deserve and demand. For more information, visit www.IAOP.org.
About IBA Group
IBA Group is a leading IT service provider, performing software development, migration, maintenance, support, and IT consulting services with nearly 3,000 IT and business professionals. Headquartered in Prague, Czech Republic, IBA Group has offices and development centers in the United States, Germany, Czech Republic, Belarus, South Africa, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Poland, Cyprus, Croatia, Georgia, and Lithuania. IAOP recognizes IBA Group as one of The Global Outsourcing 100 in the Leaders category. IBA Group is a winner of IT Europa's European IT & Software Excellence Awards, of GSA Awards by the Global Sourcing Association, and of CEE Business Services Awards. For more information, visit http://ibagroupit.com
