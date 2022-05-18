Re: Road Closed Rt.131 Cavendish

Submit Release
Road Closed Rt.131 Cavendish

Update on address it is going to be in the area of 269 Vt route 131


Patrick Moran                                                                  

Emergency Communications Dispatcher II

NCIC Tac Liaison/IT Liaison

 Vermont State Police B Troop

1330 Westminster Heights RD

Westminster Vt. 05158                                            

802-722-4600

802-722-4690 Fax

patrick.moran@vermont.gov

 

 

 

Department of Public Safety  

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification 

In the area of 236 VT  Route 131 in Cavendish Road is  CLOSED  due to a MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT.

This incident is expected to last UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE.  Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.    

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.   

Please drive carefully.  



Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.