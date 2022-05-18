Re: Road Closed Rt.131 Cavendish
Update on address it is going to be in the area of 269 Vt route 131
Patrick Moran
Emergency Communications Dispatcher II
NCIC Tac Liaison/IT Liaison
Vermont State Police B Troop
1330 Westminster Heights RD
Westminster Vt. 05158
802-722-4600
802-722-4690 Fax
Department of Public Safety
Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
In the area of 236 VT Route 131 in Cavendish Road is CLOSED due to a MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT.
This incident is expected to last UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.
Please drive carefully.
