Rutland Barracks / MV Crash / Criminal DLS

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#: 22B4002585                        

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Daniel St.Clair

STATION: Rutland                           

CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101

 

DATE/TIME: On 5/17/2022, at approximately 2251 hours

STREET: US RT 7

TOWN: Pittsford

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Arch Street

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A

WEATHER: Rain

ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Brian Larrow

AGE: 34

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brandon, Vermont

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2015

VEHICLE MAKE: Chevrolet

VEHICLE MODEL: Equinox

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Moderate front end damage

INJURIES: None reported

HOSPITAL: N/A

 

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH: On 5/17/2022, at approximately 2251 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Rutland Barracks were notified of a single vehicle crash into an LED construction sign on US RT 7 at Arch Street, in the Town of Pittsford, Vermont.

Through investigation, it was determined that Operator #1 (Larrow) was operating Vehicle #1, traveling north on US RT 7. Operator #1 (Larrow) advised that a vehicle traveling southbound on US RT 7 entered his lane of travel and forced him off the west side of the roadway, to avoid a head-on collision. Investigation revealed that Operator #1 (Larrow) was operating with a criminally suspended license.

Operator #1 (Larrow) was cited to appear at Vermont Superior Court, Rutland Criminal Division on July 11, 2022, at 10:00 AM.

 

 

Vermont Civil Violation Complaint: Title 23 VSA 1038 – Driving on Roadways Laned for Traffic

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A          

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Vermont Superior Court – Rutland Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: 7/11/2022, at 10:00 AM

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

