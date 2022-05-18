Rutland Barracks / MV Crash / Criminal DLS
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 22B4002585
RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Daniel St.Clair
STATION: Rutland
CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101
DATE/TIME: On 5/17/2022, at approximately 2251 hours
STREET: US RT 7
TOWN: Pittsford
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Arch Street
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A
WEATHER: Rain
ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Brian Larrow
AGE: 34
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brandon, Vermont
VEHICLE YEAR: 2015
VEHICLE MAKE: Chevrolet
VEHICLE MODEL: Equinox
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Moderate front end damage
INJURIES: None reported
HOSPITAL: N/A
SUMMARY OF CRASH: On 5/17/2022, at approximately 2251 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Rutland Barracks were notified of a single vehicle crash into an LED construction sign on US RT 7 at Arch Street, in the Town of Pittsford, Vermont.
Through investigation, it was determined that Operator #1 (Larrow) was operating Vehicle #1, traveling north on US RT 7. Operator #1 (Larrow) advised that a vehicle traveling southbound on US RT 7 entered his lane of travel and forced him off the west side of the roadway, to avoid a head-on collision. Investigation revealed that Operator #1 (Larrow) was operating with a criminally suspended license.
Operator #1 (Larrow) was cited to appear at Vermont Superior Court, Rutland Criminal Division on July 11, 2022, at 10:00 AM.
Vermont Civil Violation Complaint: Title 23 VSA 1038 – Driving on Roadways Laned for Traffic
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N/A
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Vermont Superior Court – Rutland Criminal Division
COURT DATE/TIME: 7/11/2022, at 10:00 AM
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.