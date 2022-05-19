Submit Release
GEEKS WITHOUT FRONTIERS EXPANDS FOCUS ON TRIBAL CONNECTIVITY, BROADBAND ADOPTION AND DIGITAL INCLUSION

AUSTIN, TEXAS, USA, May 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Geeks Without Frontiers today announced that it will build upon its ongoing work with Native American and Tribal communities by establishing a focused Tribal Connectivity Impact Practice. The team will leverage relationships to broaden reach and coverage within the tribal community, while building upon Geeks’ recent and ongoing experience providing feasibility studies, grant preparation services and technical assistance to Tribal Nations in several regions of the United States.

Travis Heneveld, will lead the Connectivity Solutions team. Travis has extensive business development and planning experience advocating and implementing communication network solutions for remote and underserved communities across a wide range of geographies, ranging from Africa and the Middle East to Europe and the Americas. He has worked with Geeks Without Frontiers since 2020 and is an established leader, both for Geeks’ ongoing engagements with Native American Tribes, and with corporations and international organizations.

According to Heneveld, “Geeks Without Frontiers’ focus on broadband adoption and digital inclusion via initiatives such as the N50 Project is an exciting place to develop and implement public-private initiatives that can accelerate the scalability of affordable, resilient and scalable solutions for indigenous communities, both in the United States and globally. “Broadband connectivity to tribes is essential and fundamental for education, health, innovation and economic development” said John Herrington, a citizen of the Chickasaw Nation and Geeks Without Frontiers’ Board of Advisors.

Geeks Without Frontiers is a technology-neutral platform for global impact. The Tribal Connectivity Impact team will focus on targeted tribal solution areas including;

- Affordable access and digital literacy
- Water Management and Smart agriculture
- Tele-health and Remote Learning
- Indigenous languages, cybersecurity, and government operations.

Geeks Without Frontiers’ mission is to promote technology for a resilient world including bringing the benefits of broadband connectivity – disaster preparedness, health, education, poverty reduction, gender equality and the other United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDG’s) – to the estimated 3 billion people who remain unconnected. Learn more at www.geekswf.org

The N50 Project accelerates digital adoption and community enrichment through innovative applications, network design, and business models to enable the next 50% of the world’s population. Broadband adoption will be accelerated and sustained, globally, through commercial, non-profit, government, and community partnerships. Geeks is the Project Management Office for N50. Learn more at www.n50project.org

