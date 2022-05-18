SCCG Management Announces Appointment of Nick Giangreco as VP of Marketing

Nick Giangreco Appointment Nick Giangreco Photo SCCG Management Logo

LAS VEGAS, NV, USA, May 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stephen Crystal, Founder and CEO of SCCG Management announced the appointment of Nick Giangreco as VP of Marketing. In this role, Giangreco will support brand and communications efforts on behalf of the firm and its client partners.

“Nick Giangreco is an emerging talent in the sports gaming industry who founded the mobile app ‘CliquePicks’, a competitive social media platform that unites the interactive rivalry of fantasy leagues with the thrill of sports wagering. As the Founder and CEO of CliquePicks, he turned his vision into a reality by, investing his own capital in developing the app, coining the tagline ‘Make Every Game A Rivalry’, pitching venture capitalists and building a business model that fills a major gap in the sports wagering industry for the younger demographic”, said Crystal of Giangreco and his recent achievements in social media and product development.

In 2022, CliquePicks announced their strategic partnership with SCCG who serve as a business development strategic advisor, investor and partner. Giangreco graduated from University of Miami’s Herbert Business School in 2019, and In his early career has worked for a wide range of industry-leading companies such as Willis Towers Watson, Velocity Risk, and Development Specialists Inc., mastering spreadsheet analytics to protect profits and manage risks.

Giangreco said of the appointment, “I am thrilled to be joining SCCG. For more than thirty years, Steve Crystal’s vision, innovation and success has propelled SCCG forward, creating a global powerhouse in the industry. Steve has put together a Dream Team of some of the most highly respected professionals anywhere. I am excited to work together with this team to accelerate SCCG’s brands forward, with an emphasis on capturing the next generation of players.”

ABOUT SCCG MANAGEMENT

SCCG Management is a consultancy that specializes in sports betting, iGaming, sports marketing, affiliate marketing, technology, intellectual property protection, product commercialization, esports, capital formation, M&A, joint ventures, casino management, and governmental and legal affairs for the casino and iGaming industry.

SCCG Management celebrates 2022 as its 30th Anniversary of leadership and innovation for the gaming industry.

https://sccgmanagement.com

