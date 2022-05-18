H-E-B | Central Market Plano Balloon Festival & Run Opens Early To Celebrate Plano Symphony Orchestra's 40th Anniversary
Festival extends to four-day celebration of hot air balloons, music, art, food and family fun.
I am always excited when we can present music to a wider audience and the Plano Balloon Festival will allow us to do just that. This is a wonderful way for to celebrate our 40 years.”PLANO, TEXAS, USA, May 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The H-E-B | Central Market Plano Balloon Festival & Run will open one day early to celebrate the Plano Symphony Orchestra’s 40th Anniversary Season. The Festival will be opening to the public on Thursday, September 22 at 5:00 p.m. to kick-off the weekend with music, hot air balloons, festival food and vendors, along with the famous Central Market Kids Fun Zone. The special community concert begins at 7:00 p.m. and offers families the opportunity to enjoy the orchestra in an outdoor setting while the hot air balloons glow in the background. The music will include pieces from films like Star Wars, Pirates of the Caribbean, The Magnificent Seven, Silverado, and favorites from James Bond films.
— PSO Music Director Hector Guzman
“We understand the importance of celebrating big anniversaries and welcoming the Plano Symphony Orchestra to the 2022 H-E-B | Central Market Plano Balloon Festival & Run will mark the first time the Symphony has performed an outdoor, family friendly, community concert. We’re very excited to showcase the Plano Symphony Orchestra at this year’s Festival and can’t wait to be part of this wonderful evening,” stated Jo Via, Executive Director of Plano Balloon Festival, Inc.
“The Plano Symphony Orchestra is thrilled to partner with the Plano Balloon Festival with this opportunity to kick off our 40th Anniversary Season with an outdoor community celebration. We are so grateful to Jo Via and her team for working with us these past several months in creating a new way for our friends, family, and neighbors to experience the Symphony. This concert will showcase and celebrate the connections we all share and continues the legacy of the PSO in bringing world-class entertainment to our Plano community and beyond.” – Marion Brockette, PSO Board President.
PSO Music Director Hector Guzman said, “I am always excited when we can present music to a wider audience and the Plano Balloon Festival will allow us to do just that. This is a wonderful way for the PSO, and myself, to celebrate our 40 years of making music for North Texas.”
Tethered rides are an amazing way to experience ballooning and get a ‘birds eye view’ of the Festival. The RE/MAX of Texas Parachute Team will jump out of an airplane and glide down onto the field, the Balloon Glows are presented by Dos Equis and UNIFY Financial Credit Union, with additional balloon activities presented by H-E-B | Central Market and the City of Plano. Friday night, Party Machine, an Emerald City Band, will have the FOX4 Main Stage rocking. Saturday night attendees will be ‘keeping the beat’ with Moving Colors, so plan to party all evening. The Kids Fun Zone is a mini carnival adventure with mechanical rides, inflatable slides, obstacle courses, craft stations and more.
The H-E-B | Central Market Plano Balloon Festival & Run will be open September 22 -25 and tickets go on sale June 15. Festival admission is $10, tickets are $5 for children age 12 and under and seniors age 65 and up. A limited number of $150 VIP tickets will be available for the September 22 concert that includes a reception and reserved seating. Runner registration for the Plano Balloon Festival Half Marathon, 10K, 5K, and 1K races may be found at www.pbfraces.org. For more information please visit www.planoballoonfest.org and follow on Facebook or Instagram.
For tickets and information about the Plano Symphony Orchestra’s 40th Anniversary Season – Celebrating Connections, visit www.planosymphony.org or contact the box office at 972-473-7262.
About Plano Balloon Festival, Inc.
The Plano Balloon Festival, Inc. is a non-profit 501c3 organized for the purpose of staging a premier community-based and family-oriented hot air balloon event, offering other local non-profits volunteer opportunities within the Festival operations. The Plano Balloon Festival, Inc. makes a direct impact on the Collin County community by dispersing funds to participating non-profit agencies and has donated more than $3 million since inception.
2022 H-E-B | Central Market Plano Balloon Festival & Run