Missouri Community Service Commission to recognize volunteers at 20th annual Show Me Service Awards

The Missouri Community Service Commission (MCSC) announced today it will hold its annual Show Me Service Awards on Thursday, May 19, 2022, at 1 p.m. at the Missouri State Capitol in Jefferson City. The ceremony will mark the 20th year of the awards and recognize a total of 28 individuals, businesses, and community organizations from across the state for their volunteer efforts.

“Through the annual Show Me Service Awards, we honor Missouri volunteers who go above and beyond to serve others,” Governor Mike Parson said. “Every day, we witness hardworking Missourians who are willing to step up and help those in need. Our state is home to countless community leaders whose efforts deserve recognition, and I’m pleased to congratulate each of this year’s recipients.”

This year’s Show Me Service Awards will be held in the State Capitol’s first floor rotunda and recognize recipients from four statewide regions: North/Central, St. Louis, Kansas City, and Southern. Categories include youth, adult, senior, AmeriCorps, AmeriCorps Seniors, business, and community. Awardees represent a wide range of backgrounds and service activities, including youth tutoring and mentorship, food donation, senior care, disaster recovery, international aid, and much more.

“For two decades, the Show Me Service Awards have recognized those making a real difference in their communities,” said Scott McFarland, Executive Director of MCSC. “Twenty years is a historic milestone, and we’re excited to again show appreciation for amazing volunteers from all across the state. These awardees show us that no matter the community need, volunteerism is the solution!”

The Show Me Service Awards are held each May on Missouri Service Day to highlight the daily efforts of Missourians who serve others and strengthen their communities. In addition to individual volunteers, businesses and community organizations are also eligible to be recognized. All nominees receive a certificate and letter of appreciation. Nominations are received online, with 2023 nominations opening later this year. To learn more, including details about this year’s recipients and their efforts, visit ShowMeService.org.

“Having served as an AmeriCorps member, I’ve seen firsthand the impact that community service has for people and communities,” Acting Director of the Missouri Department of Economic Development Maggie Kost said. “Our team is privileged to partner with the Missouri Community Service Commission, and grateful for its efforts to promote and highlight volunteerism. We’re excited to celebrate this group of volunteers at the Show Me Service Awards and appreciate all they do to help Missourians prosper.”

About the Missouri Community Service Commission

MCSC is a bipartisan commission appointed by the Governor and administered by the Missouri Department of Economic Development. Its mission is to strengthen Missouri communities through volunteerism and service. Through its AmeriCorps and volunteer programming, MCSC invests over $43 million into Missouri communities annually. For more information on MCSC, and to find a place to volunteer, visit ShowMeService.org.