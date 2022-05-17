Date: May 17, 2022

Media Contact: Angela Woellner Phone: 512-463-8556

AUSTIN - The Texas Workforce Commission ( TWC ) awarded a Jobs and Education for Texans ( JET ) grant to Rio Hondo ISD in Cameron County to support career training. The agency awarded Rio Hondo ISD $331,056 to help the school purchase and install law enforcement equipment. Initially, the district will use the equipment to train 140 students for careers in law enforcement, like patrol or correctional officers.

“The training opportunities for law enforcement officers, like the ones offered at Rio Hondo ISD , are helping students step into a high-demand, middle-skills career,” said TWC Chairman Bryan Daniel. “It is essential for students to be adequately prepared and job-ready for their future careers and TWC is proud to support schools in obtaining modern equipment used by law enforcement agencies across the state.”

Through funding provided by the Legislature each biennium, eligible recipients use TWC ’s JET grants to defray the start-up costs to develop career and technical education programs for the public community, state and technical colleges, and school districts. The 87th Texas Legislature added open-enrollment charter schools and the Windham School District as eligible applicants. Equipment funded through JET grants must be used to train students for jobs in high-demand occupations.

Eligible educational institutions can apply for the next phase of JET funding through a competitive grant process or Request for Applications ( RFA ). The RFA solicitation provides information and instruction on how to submit a proposal packet. Go to the JET Grant Program webpage to access current and future RFA s or learn more about the program. Interested parties can also email jetgrants@twc.texas.gov for more information.

Rio Hondo ISD contact: Lisa Leal, lisa.leal@rhisd.net

###rdb

The Texas Workforce Commission is a state agency dedicated to helping Texas employers, workers, and communities prosper economically. For details on TWC and its services in coordination with its network of local workforce development boards, call 512-463-8942 or visit www.texasworkforce.org. Subscribe to email updates to receive notifications about TWC programs and services.