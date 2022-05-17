Maine State Police are seeking assistance from the public in locating a stolen side-by-side and identifying the suspect involved.

On May 15, a side-by-side was stolen from Northeast MotorSports in Lebanon. The subject is a male, with reddish facial hair and looks to be in his 30’s. The male was seen walking Westbound on Route 202 before entering the business property. The side-by-side was last seen turning off the trail system onto Lower Cross Road. If anyone has any information on the subject pictured or the theft of the side-by-side, please reach out to Tr. Ritland at 207-624-7076 x9.