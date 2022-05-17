Submit Release
Gov. Pritzker declares May 19 Crossing Guard Appreciation Day

ILLINOIS, May 17 -  SPRINGFIELD- Gov. JB Pritzker has declared Thursday, May 19, as Crossing Guard Appreciation Day in Illinois to honor those who help ensure the safety of students throughout Illinois as they walk and bike to school.

"Crossing guards are not only friendly faces at the start and end of the school day, but  they also play a critical role in the overall safety and operation of our transportation network," said Illinois Transportation Secretary Omer Osman. "We're proud to partner with Gov. Pritzker to recognize these public servants for all the work they do keeping communities - and our children - safe."

Roughly 360 pedestrians ages 8 to 14, on average, are hurt in vehicle-related incidents every year in Illinois. Without crossing guards, this number would likely be much higher.

Crossing guards serve as a visual reminder to motorists to slow down in school zones where children are crossing and help students learn safe pedestrian habits, such as looking both ways before stepping onto the road and walking bikes across the street.

To share your thoughts about what the crossing guards in your community mean to you or to recognize a special crossing guard at your school, please visit IDOT's Facebook page here.

*See attached PDF for Proclaimation

