Ramp It Up’ Cleanup Event Announced

Memphis, Tenn. – The Tennessee Department of Transportation is teaming up with the City of Memphis, Shelby County, Memphis City Beautiful, Clean Memphis, and Keep Tennessee Beautiful for a series of litter clean-up events at several highly visible interchanges along interstates in Memphis. Over 200 volunteers will assist in the clean-up.

Media wishing to cover one of the clean-up areas will need to be escorted to the site, no exceptions.

**ANYONE ATTENDING MUST BRING A SAFETY VEST AND APPROPRIATE FOOTWEAR. **

WHO: TDOT Officials

200+ Volunteers

WHAT: ‘Ramp It Up’ cleanup media availability

WHEN: Thursday, May 19, 2022

10:00 a.m. CST

WHERE: 511 Alabama Avenue

(Corner of Alabama Avenue and N. Danny Thomas Blvd.)

Ramp It Up targets the ramps and interchanges of I-40 at Danny Thomas Boulevard, I-240 at Crump/Lamar, I-55 at Brooks, and I-240 at Poplar Avenue.

###