Additional Traffic Expected for EDC Weekend

North Las Vegas, Nev. – The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) will alter some traffic patterns in the northeast valley for the Electric Daisy Carnival (EDC) at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway.  Drivers will encounter restrictions at the following locations between 2 p.m. and 9:30 a.m. from Friday, May 20 to Monday, May 23:

• I-15 and Exit 52, Exit 54, and Exit 58. • Las Vegas Blvd between Craig and Exit 58 (Apex). • Craig between Nellis and Las Vegas Blvd. 

These traffic changes can be especially challenging on Monday morning as the conclusion of EDC’s three-night festival coincides with the typical morning commute.   EDC attendees should check the festival’s website for the latest on location and directions, parking information, and shuttles.   Motorists should use caution while traveling through work zones, and take alternate detour routes, if possible. NDOT works with Waze to inform the public about planned highway restrictions. Construction schedules are subject to change due to weather or other factors. For the latest state highway conditions, visit nvroads.com or call 511 before driving.   Stay connected with @NevadaDOT for traffic and project updates via social media or online.

  

