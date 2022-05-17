Submit Release
Lauth Investigations International Named Among Top 3 Private Investigators In Greater Indianapolis Area

INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, May 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lauth Investigations International is honored to announce that we have been voted among the top three best private investigators in the greater Indianapolis area by threebestrated.com. Threebestrated.com is an independent online directory of local businesses all across the United States that utilizes a rigorous 50-point inspection criteria in the process of selecting the top three businesses in any given area. Some of the metrics that threebestrated.com use are a business’s history, reputation, and customer feedback.

Lauth Investigations joins All In Investigations and Jordan & Associates as the cream of the crop in intelligence gathering services. With this new recognition, Lauth Investigations International is hoping to reach even more members of the Indianapolis community and bring our clients the clarified intelligence they require in uncertain times. After years of consistently receiving glowing reviews from satisfied clients and maintaining a strong A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau, we’re thrilled to add one more accolade to the list of reasons why both corporations and private citizens can benefit from our suite of private intelligence services.

Lauth Investigations International is a family-owned and operated private detective firm that specializes in complicated corporate, financial, and individual inquiries. Our team of analysts and foreign-sourced investigators is comprised of veterans and specialists of various backgrounds. Our private investigators are trained to approach every case with objectivity & diversified methodology. For more information, please visit us online at www.lauthinvestigations.com.

