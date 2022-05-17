UM awards long-serving staff and outstanding administrative staff

MACAU, May 17 - The University of Macau (UM) held the 2021 Long Service Award & Outstanding Administrative Staff Award Ceremony today (17 May), in recognition of the efforts of its staff and their contributions to the university. 159 staff members received the Long Service Award for 10, 15, 20, 25, 30, and 35 years of service respectively. The Outstanding Administrative Staff Award and the Most Creative Slogan Award were also presented at the ceremony.

UM Rector Yonghua Song is very happy to witness five colleagues who have served the university for 35 years and more than 150 colleagues who have worked for the university for more than 10 years receiving the awards. He considers the loyalty and sense of belonging of these colleagues to be invaluable and highly admirable. He also congratulated the 18 colleagues who received the Outstanding Administrative Staff Award and the colleague who received the Most Creative Slogan Award for their dedication to their work and for setting an example by winning the recognition of their superiors and the votes of UM colleagues. He expressed hope that the administrative staff at the university would continue to create an efficient working environment that would help the university to continue to improve the quality of its services, and that the academic staff would continue to teach with dedication and lead students to produce the desired teaching and research outcomes.

Lam Ut Fao of the Campus Management and Development Office received the Long Service Award for 35 years of service at the university. Lam says he feels happy and honoured to have served the community with UM for over one-third of a century, adding that the longstanding support of his colleagues has given him great courage and confidence in his work. Although he is reluctant to retire and part with his colleagues after 35 years of service, he is confident that in the days to come, his colleagues will continue to work hard and achieve even better results under the leadership of the university at all levels.

Another recipient of the Long Service Award is Kou Kit Ian, an associate professor in the Faculty of Science and Technology who has worked at the university for 25 years. During her career, she has witnessed the Department of Mathematics keep up with the times in its development and nurture a diverse range of professionals with fundamental skills for society in the data era. She is grateful to UM for its support and its encouragement for her to participate in external funding schemes, which have helped her develop and refine her professional skills. She hopes to continue to work with the university to make progress and rise to the challenge in the promotion of industry-academic collaboration and the international development of its innovative technologies.

Chang Kam Seng of the Information and Communication Technology Office (ICTO) received both the Outstanding Administrative Staff Award and the Most Creative Slogan Award. In his job, he is mainly responsible for providing computer technical support. Chang says it is impossible for him to solve all the computer problems by himself and thanks his colleagues for their support and good teamwork. He is also grateful to his supervisors and hopes to continue to drive innovation and pursue excellence.