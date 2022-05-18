1st Class Experiences Exponential Growth by Adding on 14 New Franchises in Only One Month

1st Class Real Estate Resource Center & Franchise Support Staff

Franchisees have discovered that they aren’t just buying into a brand name when joining 1st Class Real Estate. The outcome has been success.

Our purpose at 1st Class Real Estate is to increase the success rate of real estate agents and franchisees. We believe in our systems and know that we have a proven model to make them successful.” — Rhyan Finch - Owner/CEO of 1st Class Real Estate