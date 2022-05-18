1st Class Experiences Exponential Growth by Adding on 14 New Franchises in Only One Month
Franchisees have discovered that they aren’t just buying into a brand name when joining 1st Class Real Estate. The outcome has been success.
Our purpose at 1st Class Real Estate is to increase the success rate of real estate agents and franchisees. We believe in our systems and know that we have a proven model to make them successful.”VIRGINIA BEACH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Franchisees have discovered that they aren’t just buying into a brand name when joining 1st Class Real Estate. The outcome has been Success.
— Rhyan Finch - Owner/CEO of 1st Class Real Estate
In the first quarter of 2022, we’ve added 15 new franchises, bringing our three-year total to 74 franchises with over 1,000 agents nationwide. While 1st Class is growing, it is the franchisees who are experiencing the most explosive and notable growth. This is another level of success and allows any agent who wants to own their own business and grow their own team to have confidence in a 1st Class Real Estate franchise opportunity. Current franchises are among the top producing brokerages in their region and some have seen an increase of 400% growth in their first year alone.
This level of success has derived from our commitment to others and a company culture we are proud of. We’re on a mission to give leaders a leg up and increase the success rate of all real estate agents and franchisees in the industry. Our franchise model allows our franchisees to invest and realize returns rapidly. By franchising our established standard, we’re helping real estate agents grow in their markets all over the country. And, it's a franchise opportunity with implausible perks.
1st Class Real Estate offers several proven models to choose from and each is based on very competitive splits. Control is afforded to each franchisee, and we help and support the personalization of each franchise. Our proven model provides franchisees with leads but also the tools to generate their own leads. The most efficient systems, software, and processes are in place, and we have an entire resource center dedicated to providing franchise owners with all of the support needs necessary for success. Our support staff integrates the coaching, training, and backing needed without dictating every aspect of the business. Along with founder and CEO Rhyan Finch, we make ourselves available whenever franchise owners need any type of assistance.
Furthermore, we offer our Discovery Days online, so those who are interested in franchise ownership can become acquainted with 1st Class without the time and cost associated with travel. We are also the first real estate franchise to offer a virtual model that doesn't require franchisees to hold office space or hire employees, so they can grow and operate with little to no overhead. One of our main goals is to provide more value at a lower cost. We promote life balance, and we constantly aim to improve, evolve, and progress.
1st Class Real Estate is an independent real estate firm founded in 2013 by Rhyan Finch (Owner and CEO). 1st Class ranked in the top 4% of real estate companies in the Hampton Roads area. The company was named the #1 Platinum Mega Team in Hampton Roads by the Realtor Association and the #7 Real Estate Team in the United States by the Wall Street Journal. In 2019, they saw a need in the industry, decided to share the model with agents nationwide, and opened 1st Class Franchising. 1st Class’s growth was quickly noticed and placed the company at #41 in Top New Franchises, #72 for Top Franchises for less than $50,000, and in 2022 #345 in Top 500 Franchises by Entrepreneur Magazine.
Learn more about franchise opportunities by visiting https://www.1stclassrealestate.com/own_a_franchise. You can also get a behind the scenes look by signing up for a virtual Discovery Day to see how their franchise model can exponentially grow your business.
Rhyan Finch
1st Class Real Estate
+1 757-504-4636
franchise@1stclassagents.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other