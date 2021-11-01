1st Class Real Estate welcomes our new Branch Operations Leader Troy Brimmer

Introducing our new Branch Operations Manager Troy Brimmer

VIRGINIA BEACH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- 1st Class Real Estate is excited to welcome our new Branch Operations Leader Troy Brimmer to our Great Neck office located in Virginia Beach.After two great years working with the professionals of Keller Williams Elite Peninsula reaching record agent count, profitability, and sales volume, Troy has chosen to move his business back to the southside of Hampton Roads to 1st Class Real Estate - Great Neck.Troy will be working side by side with our agents offering mentorship, training, and years of experience in the real estate industry helping them develop a unique and personalized plan that focuses on enhancing growth, productivity, and learning the sales skills needed to become a top producing agent.Troy considers 1st Class Real Estate home where he started his career, was developed into a top listing agent and was given the opportunity to grow into leadership of a high producing office. Now he will once again lead a team offering servant leadership and mentorship while assisting top producers to develop into future team leaders.Troy said, "I'm excited about the rapid growth of 1st Class Real Estate in the last two years going from 200 agents to nearly 1000 agents nationwide with their proven franchise model. 1st Class is mentoring and providing innovative systems for top producers to become independent business owners at a low cost and I'm looking forward to helping our agents dominate the market."If you wanted to find out more about what 1st Class has to offer and have an exploratory conversation with Troy, find his scheduling links here: https://linktr.ee/troybrimmer

