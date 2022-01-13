1st Class Real Estate ranked among top franchises in Entrepreneur's highly competitive Franchise 500®
EINPresswire.com/ -- 1ST CLASS REAL ESTATE was recognized as one of the top 500 franchises in Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500®, the world’s first, best, and most comprehensive franchise ranking. The 43rd annual Entrepreneur Franchise 500® is a highly sought-after honor in the franchise industry. Recognized as an invaluable resource for potential franchisees, the 2022 Franchise 500® ranks 1ST CLASS REAL ESTATE as #345 for its outstanding performance in areas including unit growth, financial strength and stability, and brand power.
“The past year has been one of the most challenging for businesses in recent memory, which made putting together our 43rd annual Franchise 500 list more enlightening than ever,” says Entrepreneur Editor in Chief Jason Feifer. “The companies named to this year’s list showed us how being resilient, supportive, and nimble can help navigate extraordinary challenges and also underscore the grit and innovation that define entrepreneurship.”
In Entrepreneur’s continuing effort to best understand and evaluate the ever-changing franchise marketplace, the company’s 43-year-old ranking formula continues to evolve as well. The editorial team researches and assesses several factors that go into the evaluation, including costs and fees, size and growth, support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability. Each franchise is given a cumulative score based on an analysis of more than 150 data points, and the 500 franchises with the highest cumulative scores become the Franchise 500® in ranking order. Over its 43 years in existence, the Franchise 500® has become both a dominant competitive measure for franchisors and a primary research tool for potential franchisees. 1st Class Real Estate’s position on the ranking is a testament to its strength as a franchise opportunity.
1st Class Real Estate is disrupting the real estate industry by providing the 1st virtual real estate franchise model. This is a real estate franchise model that does not require you to have office space or hire employees so you can rapidly grow your business and operate with little to no overhead.
Offering innovative services and support to more than 50 offices nationwide and all this at the luxury of having a virtual office, saving the costs, efforts, and time of a physical office, managing a workforce, and also keeping tabs on the expenditures, revenue, etc. 1st Class is not only providing a breakthrough service, but also an opportunity to all those looking forward to starting a business venture.
Their proven model has the software, systems, procedures, and SUPPORT staff in place for every process you can think of including office operation procedures, lead generation, marketing & branding, closing coordination, inside sales agents, agent training, and more!
To learn more about 1st Class Real Estate visit https://1stclassrealestate.com/own_a_franchise and to view 1st Class Real Estate in the full ranking, visit www.entrepreneur.com/franchise500.
