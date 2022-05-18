Deborah Mannis-Gardner Clears Soundtrack for Illuminarium’s Newest Experience “GEORGIA O’KEEFFE: One Hundred Flowers”
It was so important that the musical environment we created celebrated women’s voices as the visitors move through the exhibit.”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED SATES, May 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Deborah Mannis-Gardner – Owner/President of DMG Clearances, Inc. and the “Queen of Sample Clearance” according to Billboard, Forbes, Variety, and more – helped bring Illuminarium’s newest cinematic experience, O’KEEFFE: One Hundred Flowers, to life by handling music clearances for the exhibit’s all-female soundtrack. O’KEEFFE: One Hundred Flowers takes guests on an immersive experience of color, texture, scent, and interactivity through the iconic floral paintings of Georgia O’Keeffe, who is known as the ‘Mother of American Modernism.’ Inspired by the best-selling art book, the show brings the beauty of these works to life by amplifying the images on an unprecedented scale, to create a stimulating art experience that transports audiences directly into living paintings.
— Alan Greenberg
O’KEEFFE: One Hundred Flowers was created by Illuminarium Experiences, a breakthrough global experiential entertainment company created by worldwide leaders in interactive content, architecture, and theatrical design. The treasured floral stills are synced with a powerful soundtrack performed by female artists as varied as Nina Simone, Kacey Musgraves, Cyndi Lauper, Alessia Cara, and Beach House, creating a multi-sensory artistic vision available exclusively via Illuminarium’s unique platform.
“As a huge fan of Georgia O’Keeffe, I am honored that Illuminarium chose me to work on their new exhibit,” said Deborah Mannis-Gardner. “They curated such an amazing soundtrack with some of my favorite artists and songs, and it really compliments these incredible paintings and reveals new angles to some of the most loved pieces of art in history. I’m glad I was able to help clear these tracks so this exhibit could become a reality.”
“Georgia O’Keeffe is one of the most admired Modernist painters and a celebrated icon for her crusade in creating a space for female artists,” said Alan Greenberg, CEO, Illuminarium Experiences. “It was so important that the musical environment we created celebrated women’s voices as the visitors move through the exhibit.”
To listen to the soundtrack, visit illuminarium.com/atlanta/100flowersbonus.
Tickets for O’KEEFFE: One Hundred Flowers are now available for purchase for the Illuminarium Atlanta and Las Vegas locations. For more information and to purchase tickets, guests may visit illuminarium.com/atlanta or illuminarium.com/lasvegas.
