Georg Ell Appointed Memsource CEO to Help Customers Localize for Global Markets
New chief exec brings Tesla and Microsoft experience to the world’s highest-ranked translation management solution to propel Memsource into next era of growth
Memsource’s enterprise-grade platforms are helping hyper-growth companies accelerate their international growth while significantly cutting costs and reducing overhead”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, May 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Memsource, the industry’s highest-ranked translation management solution, has appointed Georg Ell as Chief Executive Officer and added new members to its leadership team. Ell brings over 15 years of experience in the technology sector, having previously held senior leadership roles at Tesla, Yammer, and Microsoft. He joins the C-Suite as the company gains momentum worldwide, recently recording its best year and achieving over 40% organic ARR growth in 2021 following its acquisition of software localization platform Phrase.
— George Ell, CEO of Memsource
“Memsource’s enterprise-grade platforms are helping hyper-growth companies accelerate their international growth while significantly cutting costs and reducing overhead,” said Georg Ell, CEO of Memsource. “Combining the strengths of Phrase and Memsource, we offer the widest range of translation and localization solutions for teams and companies of any size going global. I’m thrilled to join the team and build on its strongly accelerating momentum.”
Memsource has helped Personio, TravelPerk, OVH, and over 30 other companies with unicorn valuations, to accelerate their global growth. These companies now join Uber, Shopify, Zendesk, Huawei, Škoda, Bosch, Fujifilm, Volkswagen, Porsche, Vistaprint, Supercell, XING and thousands of other Memsource customers worldwide.
Memsource will continue to integrate the best Memsource and Phrase features to drive new and exciting customer value. It is the only vendor-neutral provider on the market to offer a complete translation management solution for localization and marketing teams and a software localization platform for developers. By acquiring Phrase, Memsource is now able to build faster, more integrated, and scalable translation solutions. Its technology is equipped to manage massive volumes of translation with advanced automation, machine learning, and AI features.
Notably, Ell will leverage his prior experience, as in his most recent role as CEO at Smoothwall, Ell led the company as it transitioned to a SaaS model, launched new product categories, and successfully navigated a merger with leading K-12 cyber safety business Family Zone, where Ell also serves as a Non-Executive Director.
Memsource will also continue to bolster its executive team and has appointed Bharat Siyani as VP People. Siyani has over 10 years of combined experience in HR leadership and recruitment roles in the technology sector. Siyani will work with the leadership team to improve employee engagement and diversity, while sourcing the right talent to reach the company's ambitious growth objectives in the coming years.
Memsource was founded by David Čaněk in 2010 as the first cloud-based translation management platform. Čaněk said: "Since Memsource and Phrase joined forces in 2021, we’ve been working hard to create the next generation of translation automation for the full range of enterprise localization use cases. We're excited to have Georg and Bharat onboard helping us reach our goals.”
Phrase was founded by Wolfram Grätz, Tobias Schwab, and Frederik Vollert in 2012 as a cloud-based software localization platform that accelerates the development of multilingual digital products. Grätz said: "In 2021, we merged with Memsource with the shared intention to create a market innovating product offering with the vision, talent, and scale to define the future of enterprise translation management. Our new leadership additions are a crucial step in this direction, and we're looking forward to further realizing our potential."
The founders will continue to play a crucial role at Memsource on the board of directors, and look forward to working with the new leadership to support the company’s growth.
About Memsource
Memsource helps global companies translate efficiently. Ranked as the leading translation management system on G2, Memsource supports 500+ languages, 50+ file types, and 30+ machine translation engines. Memsource enables its customers to increase translation quality while reducing costs using its patented, state-of-the-art AI technology. Serving thousands of global customers, including leading brands such as Uber, Supercell, Vistaprint, and Zendesk.
About Phrase
Phrase is a cloud-based software localization platform that accelerates the development of multilingual digital products. Phrase enables organizations of all sizes to scale and centralize their translation processes through advanced automation and a broad variety of integrations. Founded in 2012 in the heart of Hamburg, Phrase has grown from a small start-up into an agile, ambitious team from around the world. Phrase is growing rapidly and currently partners with over a thousand businesses in over 60 countries and became part of Memsource in 2021.
Kendall Allen Rockwell
WIT Strategy
+ +1 917-714-9213
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn