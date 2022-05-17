Skillable Is Certifiably a Great Place to Work

Skillable recognized by Great Place to Work® on Certification Nation Day, a National Celebration of Outstanding Workplaces

NEW PORT RICHEY, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Skillable is proud to celebrate Certification Nation Day on May 17, along with the community of Great Place to Work-Certified™ companies across the country. Great Place to Work® has designated May 17, 2022, as Certification Nation Day to salute and recognize the companies working to create great places to work for all.

The Great Place to Work Certification™ is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying outstanding employee experiences.

“Providing our employees with extensive opportunities to thrive and do good work is a core priority for the company and we have a strategic focus on people and culture initiatives to foster those experiences,” says Corey Hynes, Chief Executive Officer of Skillable. “Having those intentions validated by our team members during the nomination process was fantastic to see and I’m extremely happy to provide my team a certified ‘Great Place to Work’.”

A dedicated focus on company culture is clear at Skillable. From the new employee onboarding program to monthly socials, co-work opportunities, special recognition moments, wellness programs, excellent benefits and a people and culture team frequently checking in with twice a month pulse surveys, it’s clear that positive team culture is a priority.

“Certified companies put employees first,” says Michael C. Bush, Chief Executive Officer of Great Place to Work. “Thriving employees increase revenue, profit and provide market-leading customer experiences. I hope that Certification Nation Day can inspire other executives to create and sustain employee-first cultures."

“We say we are a warm and friendly place, but how the employees feel is what matters most,” says Heidi Gonzales, Employee Experience Manager for Skillable. “Looking at the statistics, our employee experience scores are 30 and 40% higher than that of a typical U.S.-based company and that speaks to the heart of our company and people.”

“Great Place to Work Certification™ isn’t something that comes easily,” says Sarah Lewis-Kulin, Vice President of Global Recognition for Great Place to Work. “It takes ongoing dedication to the employee experience.”

“Skillable feels more like a community than a company. It’s the most positive work environment I’ve ever experienced,” continues Heidi. “There are so many intelligent and talented people here, yet it never feels intimidating. Despite being fully remote, our team is very close. We work hard and play hard. We have a lot of fun both in and outside of work. We’re lucky to have great compensation and benefits, but what makes it special is the way our team supports each other and feels cared for by the company. It’s fun to get surprises like gift boxes and baked goods sent to our homes. The little things mean a lot!”

About Skillable

Skillable is the virtual labs platform built to adapt quickly in the face of constant change. A three-time Inc. 5000 company, Skillable believes validated experiences and challenge-centric learning will transform the way organizations upskill their customers, partners and employees. Industry leaders such as Microsoft, Amazon, IBM, Veritas, Global Knowledge and New Horizons trust Skillable’s full stack lab development and hosting platform, generating 2 million lab launches to date in 2022 and more than 24 million lab launches over its tenure.

About Great Place to Work Certification™

Great Place to Work® Certification™ is the most definitive “employer-of-choice” recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place to Work-Certified.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™.