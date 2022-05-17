Math4ME is designed to implement evidence-based professional development to improve math proficiency of students with disabilities by supporting their teachers’ instructional practices. Math4ME training is grounded in the National Council of Teachers of Mathematics (NCTM) Mathematics Teaching Practices. This training includes hands-on activities and interactive professional learning experiences that allow participants to gain a deeper understanding of core mathematics concepts and strategies.

The Office of Special Services is seeking a Math4ME Coach for the 2022-2023 and 2023-2024 school years. The Math4ME Coach will be part of the Math4ME team creating training materials and facilitating small group and large group professional learning experiences around computational fluency, diagnostic assessment, and formative feedback. This is a hybrid position with some in-person professional learning sessions, coaching events, and meetings. To check out more about the Math4ME Project and the coach position, click here.

Interested in applying? Click here to fill out an application. The application window closes June 3, 2022.

Have questions? Reach out to the Math4ME Project coordinator, Anne-Marie Adamson at anne-marie.adamson@maine.gov.