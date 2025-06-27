Sacopee Valley High School Cadets Bring History to Life in Paul Revere Commemoration

In a stirring display of patriotism, tradition, and student leadership, the cadets of Sacopee Valley High School’s Army Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps (JROTC) program proudly led a moving “Two Lights” ceremony and historical reenactment to honor the 250th anniversary of the Battles of Lexington and Concord. Held on April 17, 2025, the event captivated an audience of approximately 550 students, educators, and community members, transforming the school grounds into a living tribute to a pivotal moment in American history.

At the heart of the ceremony was a reenactment of Paul Revere’s legendary midnight ride. In a scene that transported the crowd back to April of 1775, one of Sacopee Valley’s own teachers rode on horseback, passionately portraying Revere’s urgent mission to warn the colonists of the advancing British forces. The moment was brought to life by the dedication and planning of the JROTC cadets, whose attention to historical detail—from colonial costumes to lantern displays—created an unforgettable experience.

The ceremony was part of the “Two Lights for Tomorrow” curriculum, a nationwide initiative developed by America250 to mark this significant anniversary and inspire a deeper understanding of America’s fight for independence. The students honored tradition by reading Henry Wadsworth Longfellow’s iconic poem, “The Midnight Ride of Paul Revere,” infusing the event with a sense of reverence and historical significance.

The primary architect behind the event’s success was Major Dan Bartlett, U.S. Army (ret.), senior JROTC instructor at Sacopee Valley High School. His leadership and dedication, alongside the tireless efforts of the cadets, ensured the ceremony not only educated but also profoundly moved all who attended.

“This was more than a reenactment; it was a community celebration of our shared history,” Major Bartlett said. “Our cadets worked hard to make this an immersive and meaningful event, and they did it with pride and precision.”

The powerful gathering at Sacopee Valley High School served as a vibrant reminder that the echoes of Paul Revere’s ride still resonate today, reminding new generations of the courage, urgency, and unity that helped shape a nation.

“We all had a wonderful time planning and executing this event. It was awesome to have the opportunity to perform this in front of our middle school and high school. I was told by many children there that it was a really cool event, and they were glad they got to come—especially because of the real horse that we had for Paul Revere to ride,” Cadet Gage Wilson said.

