Professional Development Opportunities for all Educators from Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife

Whether you are a classroom teacher, scout leader, nature center educator, or just looking to gain new skills, these workshops from the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife can help you learn how to engage youth in environmental and experiential learning. You’ll learn a variety of teaching techniques to help build your confidence when taking youth outdoors to learn about fish, wildlife, habitats, natural science, conservation, and outdoor skills. We believe learning should be hands-on and fun for you as well as the students!

In these workshops you will:

Gain skills and confidence in talking about Maine fish and wildlife

Try new skills and activities to help engage youth in place-based learning

Be introduced to activities focused on Maine-specific fish and wildlife

Spend time outside learning and having fun

Network with other educators and outdoor enthusiasts

Receive free resources for instruction

Bring your class outdoors or the outdoors in!

Project Wild is a series of wildlife and natural science-based activity guides. This program is part of the Association of Fish and Wildlife Agencies, and the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife is the Maine partner and host. This international program is designed to be easily used in the classrooms, in the field, and as part of summer camps and events. Each activity easily aligns with learning standards and is designed to help guide students to a better understanding of the natural world and how to be better stewards for the future. These workshops are designed for all types of educators to learn how to use the activity guide firsthand. Each participant will receive professional development hours for attending.

For questions, call Laura Rogers at 207-592-0750.

Upcoming workshops:

Help youth fish for their future!

Hooked on Fishing Not on Drugs (HOFNOD) is a youth and family-based fishing program to promote healthy habits, and teach youth about fish and how to fish. This program is a partnership between the Future Fisherman Foundation and the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife. It is designed to train interested adults in the HOFNOD materials and methods. This program uses angling skill development as a gateway to teach youth about the benefits of a healthy lifestyle and how to deal with the chal­­­lenges youth face. Whether you are new to fishing or a seasoned angler this program will have something for anyone interested. Training can be done online or in-person. For questions, call Chelsea Lathrop 207-446-8692.

Upcoming Workshop:

Register for the HOFNOD Instructor In-person Workshop Monday, July 25, 2022 9am- 2pm at the Maine Wildlife Park to get some hands-on practice teaching HOFNOD activities and learn about Maine’s fisheries.

*All who attend must first take the online course (takes about 1 hour).