University of Maine System Early College Program Partners with “Let’s Get Ready” to Assist Students with College Application Process

The University of Maine System (UMS) Early College (EC) Program has partnered with Let’s Get Ready to provide rising seniors (students graduating in 2023) with assistance with the college application process. Let’s Get Ready (LGR) is a non-profit organization that shares values with the UMS EC Program including providing college preparation experiences to Maine’s high school students. Current college students who are trained by LGR serve as mentors and will guide high school students through finding potential colleges, application essays, scholarships, financial aid, and provide deadline reminders. This text-based mentorship is being provided to students for FREE.

UMS EC has graciously provided this opportunity for all seniors that are enrolled in EC courses in 2022-2023 school year, although we encourage students who are first generation to attend college, rural, and/or low-income to apply. Students who are interested must complete a separate application with LGR. Parent permission is required. Permission requests are sent after students apply. While we encourage students to consider Maine’s Public Universities, students are not required to apply to a UMS institution to participate in this program.

For more information about the program and services, contact Katie Flood, Director of Rural Programs, Let’s Get Ready. Katie is a Maine-based educator and former Maine school counselor committed to promoting college access for Maine’s high school students.