NEOSPERIENCE, WIZKEY E NERI POZZA TOGETHER FOR THE FIRST NFT INITIATIVE BY A PUBLISHING HOUSE IN ITALY
The companies launch “Non Fungible Pier Paolo Pasolini” on auction stating from June 7th to commemorate the hundredth anniversary of the birth.MILANO, ITALY, May 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Neosperience S.p.A. (“NEOSPERIENCE” or “NSP”), an innovative SME and a top player in the AI sector together with Wizkey S.p.A., a startup company with a focus on blockchain solutions for the fintech sector, realized for the publishing house Neri Pozza “NFPPP: Non-Fungible Pier Paolo Pasolini”, the first NFT issue by a publishing house in Italy.
The project consists of a series of three NTFs representing digital sculptures of a statue dedicated to the famous Italian movie director: the rendering of Pasolini’s head had been obtained from the 3D printed sculpture by Nicola Verlato, a renowned artist on an international level. The public from all over the world will be able to view the NFT art pieces on the dedicated landing page () and take part in the action starting on June 7th. The project has been developed with the aid of NFT-Commerce (www.nft-commerce.eu), the platform created by Neosperoience and Wizkey Neosperience to assist organizations to create, manage and sell its own assets of all kinds by converting them in NFTs (Non-Fungible Token).
The synergy between Neri Pozza, a historic Italian publishing house, Nicola Verlato, an artist active in the NFT market, Neosperience and Wizkey, allowed the creation of this interdisciplinary project: art together with literature and cutting-edge technology creates a multi-purpose experience which is made available in a unique way leveraging a blockchain platform.
The project will be presented also at the Turin international book fair, the most important fair for the publishing industry in Italy and one of the biggest in Europe.
Neosperience is an innovative SME listed on the Euronext Growth Milan that operats as a software vendor. The company has recently been recognized by Gartner as the only most innovative Italian software company in the group of the top six worldwide together player such as Adobe, Salesforce and SAS. It was founded in Brescia in 2006 by Dario Melpignano and Luigi Linotto, President and Executive Vice President. The company operates in the Artificial Intelligence sector with Neosperience Cloud: the software platform that runs advanced digital solutions that allow the customers to offer their clients a digital empathic experience. Among the customers of Neosperience there are top comapanies in the fashion, retail, healthcare, manufacturing and finance sectors.
WIZKEY Is a top company in the segment of innovative and digital solutions for the banking/credit market. The company designed its own end-to-end platform that features blockchain verification, NFTs creation and cloud storage services. Wizkey is based in Italy, in Milan, but operates on global level through its sales channels. More information: www.wizkey.io
