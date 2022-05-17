Submit Release
News Search

There were 963 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 188,558 in the last 365 days.

Bridge Rail Painting Scheduled for U.S. Highway 85 in Deadwood

For Immediate Release: Tuesday, May 17, 2022

Contact: Jason Baker, Project Engineer, 605-394-1629

DEADWOOD, S.D. –  The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) says bridge rail painting and repairs will occur on three bridges over Whitewood Creek on U.S. Highway 85, between Burlington Street and the Highway 385 intersection. Work is scheduled to begin Monday, May 23, 2022.

Work will require single lane closures and temporary pedestrian detours. Traffic will be maintained in both directions with temporary traffic control devices and flaggers guiding motorists through the work zone. A 12-foot width restriction will be in effect for the duration of the project. Drivers are asked to be aware of workers and drive cautiously through the work zone.

The prime contractor on the $89,450 project is J.V. Bailey Co., Inc. of Rapid City. The project is scheduled for completion by Friday, Sept. 30, 2022.

About SDDOT:

The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to efficiently provide a safe and effective public transportation system.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.

 

-30-

You just read:

Bridge Rail Painting Scheduled for U.S. Highway 85 in Deadwood

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.