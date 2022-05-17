Maryland Farmers Encouraged to Implement Conservation Practices

May 17, 2022

Soil Conservation Districts Now Accepting Grant Applications

ANNAPOLIS, MD (May 17, 2022) – The Maryland Department of Agriculture (MDA) has announced the raising of cost-share funding caps for 34 qualifying conservative-minded best management practices (BMPs). Effective May 2, 2022, the cost-share ceiling for these BMPs increased to $75,000 per project. This applies to all eligible BMP components, which are based on approved flat rates.

The following BMPs are eligible for the increase:

Conservation Cover

Contour Farming

Contour Orchard

Critical Area Planting

Diversion

Fencing

Field Border

Filter Strip

Grade Stabilization Structure

Grassed Waterway

Heavy Use Area Protection

Hedgerow Planting

Lined Waterway or Outlet

Pasture Management

Poultry Mortality Composting

Riparian Forest Buffer

Riparian Herbaceous Cover

Roof Runoff Structure

Roofs and Covers

Sediment Basin

Sediment Control Pond

Silvopasture

Spring Development

Stream Crossing

Strip Cropping, Contour

Strip Cropping, Field

Structure Water Control

Terrace System

Vegetated Treatment Area

Waste Treatment Lagoon

Water Well

Watering Facility

Wetland Restoration

Windbreak Establishment

“Our state has a strong agricultural cost-share program that supports farmers’ conservation work,” said Maryland Agriculture Secretary Joe Bartenfelder. “This program helps make a difference for natural resources and the Chesapeake Bay, while helping farmers become more resilient to climate change.”

Established in 1984, the Maryland Agricultural Water Quality Cost-Share Program (MACS) provides farmers with grants to help cover the cost of installing conservation practices on their farms to protect water quality in streams, rivers, and the Chesapeake Bay. In recent years the program has introduced a menu of program changes to promote sustainable, regenerative agriculture practices.

Last year the program received authorization to provide farmers with up to 100% cost-share for more than 20 high-priority conservation practices. Installation of these in-field and edge-of-field conservation practices will help Maryland meet its 2025 Chesapeake Bay cleanup goals.

Maryland farmers interested in applying for MACS cost-share grants should contact their local soil conservation district or MDA at 410-841-5864. Additional information can be found on the website.

