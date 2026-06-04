Governor’s Intergovernmental Commission for Agriculture Meeting Notice

I. Welcome
A. Secretary Kevin Atticks, Chair
II. Approval of December 2025 minutes
III. MDA Update
A. April Freeze USDA Disaster Declaration request
B. Maryland Horse Career Program
IV. Committee Reports
A. Environment and Natural Resources Subcommittee
B. Agritourism and Value Added Agriculture Subcommittee
C. Labor, Education and Development Subcommittee
V. Agency & Member Reports & Updates
A. All member agencies
VI. New Business
A. Remaining 2026 Meeting Dates
VII. Old Business
VIII. Adjourn
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