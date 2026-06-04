Governor’s Intergovernmental Commission for Agriculture Meeting Notice

June 4, 2026 There will be a Governor’s Intergovernmental Commission for Agriculture on June 11th. Please see the agenda below Agenda

June 11th, 2026 – 1:00 pm

Virtual Meeting – Google Meet Link:

Video call link: https://meet.google.com/tqk-xdni-uhf

Or dial: (US) +1 650-457-1375 PIN: 668 138 752# I. Welcome

A. Secretary Kevin Atticks, Chair

II. Approval of December 2025 minutes

III. MDA Update A. April Freeze USDA Disaster Declaration request

B. Maryland Horse Career Program IV. Committee Reports A. Environment and Natural Resources Subcommittee

B. Agritourism and Value Added Agriculture Subcommittee

C. Labor, Education and Development Subcommittee

V. Agency & Member Reports & Updates

A. All member agencies VI. New Business A. Remaining 2026 Meeting Dates VII. Old Business

VIII. Adjourn

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