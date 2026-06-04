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Governor’s Intergovernmental Commission for Agriculture Meeting Notice

There will be a Governor’s Intergovernmental Commission for Agriculture on June 11th. Please see the agenda below

Agenda
June 11th, 2026 – 1:00 pm
Virtual Meeting – Google Meet Link:
Video call link: https://meet.google.com/tqk-xdni-uhf
Or dial: (US) +1 650-457-1375 PIN: 668 138 752#

I. Welcome
A. Secretary Kevin Atticks, Chair
II. Approval of December 2025 minutes
III. MDA Update

A. April Freeze USDA Disaster Declaration request
B. Maryland Horse Career Program

IV. Committee Reports

A. Environment and Natural Resources Subcommittee
B. Agritourism and Value Added Agriculture Subcommittee
C. Labor, Education and Development Subcommittee
V. Agency & Member Reports & Updates
A. All member agencies

VI. New Business

A. Remaining 2026 Meeting Dates

VII. Old Business
VIII. Adjourn

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Governor’s Intergovernmental Commission for Agriculture Meeting Notice

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