Concierge Auctions Spring Sale Continues, Featuring Millions in Global Luxury Offerings

Plus, bidding is open in Colorado, New Jersey, Tennessee, and Texas.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the most highly anticipated and largest of the year, Concierge Auctions’ Spring Sale continues with a lineup that includes luxury properties spanning the globe, beginning with bidding now open for retreats in Colorado, New Jersey, Tennessee, and Texas.

Simultaneously featured on Sothebys.com and ConciergeAuctions.com and showcased with Sotheby’s in Hong Kong, the properties hand-picked for this sale benefit from global exposure and positioning alongside the finest luxury items in the world.

Buyers may bid digitally from anywhere in the world via the firm’s online marketplace, ConciergeAuctions.com.

The Spring Sale Lineup features:

713 Navesink River Road | Red Bank, NJ

Bid Now–May 19

Current High Bid: $3.3M.

Just a forty-minute commute from Manhattan, the elegance and luxury of decades past is calling from this Navesink River estate. Built in 1927, this 9,000± square foot Colonial Revival has been restored to its original grandeur, with ample upgrades for modern comfort and convenience. Currently listed for $7.999 million, the property will sell No Reserve to the highest bidder regardless of the price, in cooperation with Kerrin O’Brien of O'Brien Realty LLC.

On par with some of the finest Long Island & Newport Gold Coast mansions of the early 20th century, this estate is among the most remarkable homes in the NJ/NY/CT area, with Hamptons-like living year-round, a 40-minute commute to Manhattan, and picturesque grounds. The home was originally designed by New York City Architect, Arthur C. Jackson. Jackson studied in Paris and graduated from the École des Beaux-Arts, which surely inspired his design of the beautiful and classic 713 Navesink River Road. Architect Arthur C. Jackson was known not only for his work and design in the city, but also of private, country homes outside of Manhattan.

The spectacular mansion cannot be missed, with its custom heated pool and stone pool deck tucked discreetly to the side. Beyond the grand home awaits fruit orchards and a boutique vineyard; the estate’s grapes have proven their merit in wines that have won medals in international competitions. Indoors, discover more at every turn: soaring ceilings and vast windows bathe the spaces in natural light. The curved grand staircase, eight ornate fireplaces, private balconies, and craftsmanship, quality, and woodworking details that would be almost impossible to recreate today, all within a truly welcoming atmosphere.

The Retreat at Lick Creek Lodge | Near Austin, TX

Bid May 25–31

Currently Listed for $13.5M. No Reserve.

Seated on a peninsula overlooking the Pedernales River, the estate offers a view of the river and verdant Texas Hill Country surrounding. Currently listed for $13.5 million, the property will sell No Reserve to the highest bidder regardless of the price, in cooperation with Susan Barringer of Kuper Sotheby's International Realty.

The architecture is a true work of art by famed Austin architect John Covert Watson. John studied organic architecture and had the honor of working alongside Frank Lloyd Wright. Many of his designs are intended to blend into the surrounding setting. The design of the retreat makes an iconic visual statement, appearing from aerial view to resemble natural layered rocks splayed out across the lush Hill Country.

Inside 4002 Tyx Trail you will find grand expanses of glass, locally-harvested wood, towering steel beams, and a distinctive hyperbolic paraboloid roof. The guest lodge welcomes you to the estate, with a winding path through the natural landscape ending at the main residence. Throughout, a careful balance between grand entertaining spaces intended for crowds of any size, and intimate enclaves for smaller gatherings ensure the estate is well-suited for use as an executive retreat or personal getaway.

Calle Gregolina | Venice, Italy

Bid June 9–14

Currently Listed for €2.9M. No Reserve.

The property boasts a location just steps from some of the city’s most iconic sights, overlooking the heart of Venice. Claim a window seat under an oversized arched window and gaze at expansive views, including a sea of red tile roofs, the soaring Piazza San Marco bell tower, and a glimpse of the city’s iconic canals. Currently listed for €2.9 million, the property will sell No Reserve to the highest bidder regardless of the price, in cooperation with Serena Bombassei of Venice Real Estate Knight Frank.

Two distinct apartments offer possibilities, and with permitting, can be combined to create a truly opulent Italian residence. Alternatively, keep the smaller 93± square-meter flat, featuring an open plan living and dining space and dedicated kitchen, for a private guest space or excellent vacation rental for income potential. The primary residence spans two floors and features a 13.9-square-meter rooftop terrace with a panoramic view. Sink into the spaciousness and serenity of the owner’s suite and enjoy private enchanting views of the canals. Beamed ceilings, terrazzo tile floors, old hardwoods, and an antique fireplace imbue the residence with warmth and the luxury of a bygone era—all of this and more, just 1.25 miles to Santa Lucia Train Station (10 minutes by ferry) and 10 miles to Marco Polo Airport.

Upcoming Spring Sale Properties Include:

Whispering Pines | Near Boulder, CO

Bid Now–May 17

Currently Listed for $3.5M. No Reserve.

Current High Bid: $1.1M.

In cooperation with David Scott and Amy Scott of Colorado Landmark Realtors

Perfect Season | Tri-Cities, TN

Bid Now–May 18

Currently Listed for $3.698M. No Reserve.

Current High Bid: $1.7M.

In cooperation with Stanley N. Evans of Evans & Evans Real Estate

1585 San Marcos Pass Road | Santa Barbara, CA

Bid May 19–23

Currently Listed for $4.7M. No Reserve.

In cooperation with Janet M. Finley of Sotheby's International Realty

La Mansion | Near Cancun, Bahia Petempich, Mexico

Bid May 19–26

Currently Listed for $4.75M. No Reserve.

In cooperation with Youri Andreato of Engel & Volkers Playa Del Carmen

3825 Ocean Drive | Corpus Christi, TX

Bid May 26–31

Currently Listed for $4.2M. No Reserve.

In cooperation with Binkan Cinaroglu of Kuper Sotheby's International Realty

The Mond: 5104 Caroline Street, Unit 603 | Houston, TX

Bid May 26–June 1

Currently Listed for $1.495M. Reserve $999K.

In cooperation with Linda Spirto of Douglas Elliman Real Estate

The Mond: 5104 Caroline Street, Unit 403 | Houston, TX

Bid May 26–June 1

Currently Listed for $1.35M. Reserve $875K.

In cooperation with Linda Spirto of Douglas Elliman Real Estate

The Mond: 5104 Caroline Street, Unit 703 | Houston, TX

Bid May 26–June 1

Currently Listed for $1.675M. Reserve $1M.

In cooperation with Linda Spirto of Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Castello di Solonghello | Monferrato, Piedmont, Italy

Bid June 16–21

Currently Listed for €3.4M. Pre-Sale Estimate: €1M–€2M

In cooperation with Ilaria Demartini of Italy Sotheby's International Realty

Plus, upcoming properties in California, Nevada, Canada, and Mexico.

Properties Previously Sold in the Spring Sale Include:

Palazzo di Vista: Mansion Atop Rare Promontory | Bel Air, Los Angeles, CA

Previously Listed for $87,777,777. Sale Pending. Accepting Back-Up Bids.

In cooperation with Aaron Kirman of Compass and Mauricio Umansky of The Agency

Villa Fontana | Silicon Valley, Palo Alto, CA

Previously Listed for $10.495M. Sale Pending.

In cooperation with Peter Carson of Compass

Villa Frangipani | Christophe Harbour, Saint Kitts And Nevis

Previously Listed for $4.95M. Sale Pending.

In cooperation with Christophe Harbour Real Estate

Diamond Villa | Korcula, Croatia

Previously Listed for €4.5M. Sale Pending.

In cooperation with Antonio Barić of Pin&Pin Dalmatia

42 Patina Lane SW | Calgary, Canada

Previously Listed for $2.35M. Sale Pending.

In cooperation with Jonathan Cruse Popwich and Gemma Hobb of Popowich & Company

390 Gem Stone Lane | Near Washington D.C., WV

Previously Listed for $1.95M. Sale Pending.

In cooperation with Mike Pearse of Kesecker Realty, Inc

358 and 364 Crescent Avenue | Bergen County, NJ

Previously Listed for $3.9M. Sale Pending.

In cooperation with Maggie Sherman D'Aquila of Compass

1100 Highway 39 | Texas Hill Country

Previously Listed for $5.279M. Sale Pending.

In cooperation with Nathan Fitch of Mountain Street Real Estate Company

