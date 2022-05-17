S.D. Highway 53 Construction Project Awarded in Tripp County

For Immediate Release: Tuesday, May 17, 2022

WINNER, S.D. –The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) says that the construction project to renovate S.D. Highway 53 in Tripp County was recently awarded by the Transportation Commission. The contract for this construction project includes cold milling one inch from the current in-place asphalt concrete to restore profile and crown, placement of a new two-inch lift of asphalt surfacing over top of the milled surface, erosion repair, pipe repair, and approach guardrail upgrades.

The project begins on Highway 53 at the U.S. Highway 18 junction, roughly eight miles west of Winner, and extends south for 16 miles.

Work on this $4.9 million project was awarded to Asphalt Paving and Materials Company located in Huron, S.D as the prime contractor. Weather dependent, the contractor expects to begin the cold milling work toward the end of August with asphalt paving to follow shortly behind the milling operations. The project is expected to be completed in the fall of 2022.

