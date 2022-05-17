Submit Release
26th Judicial District Recovery Court S.T.E.P. Program to Hold Celebrations

The 26th Judicial District (Mecklenburg County) Recovery Court S.T.E.P. (Supervision, Treatment, Education, & Prevention) Program will hold two celebrations during May to recognize and honor participants for their dedication to recovery: a cookout honoring all participants, team members, and their families and “Walk the Greenway” in recognition and remembrance of those affected by substance use.

The mission of recovery courts is to holistically inspire and empower individuals on the pathway to recovery and mental wellness by bridging the gap between the family, community resources, legal entities, and by advocating for and reducing the stigma of recovery in the criminal justice system.

May is National Drug Court Month and Chief Justice Paul Newby has proclaimed this month as Drug Court Month for the Judicial Branch.

“May is National Drug Court Month. Mecklenburg County has six different courts (Superior, District, DWI, Wellness, Family FIRST, and Youth Recovery Court),” said Chief District Court Judge Elizabeth Trosch. “This month is our opportunity to celebrate the success of not only what we do in criminal justice, but as a community.”

WHAT

26th Judicial District Recovery Court S.T.E.P. Program celebrations

WHEN

Cookout - Saturday, May 21, from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. • Walk the Greenway - Thursday, May 26, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

WHERE

Cookout - Veterans Park, 2136 Central Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28205 • Walk the Greenway - Spirit of Mecklenburg Statue (corner of East 4th Street and Kings Drive)

