Governor Cooper Appoints District Attorney for New Hanover and Pender Counties
Governor Roy Cooper has appointed Rebecca Zimmer Donaldson to serve as district attorney in Prosecutorial District 6 (New Hanover and Pender counties). She will fill the vacancy created by the retirement of District Attorney Ben David.
Donaldson currently serves as an assistant district attorney for New Hanover and Pender counties. She received her Bachelor of Arts at the University of Miami and her Juris Doctor at American University Washington College of Law.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.