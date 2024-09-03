Governor Cooper Appoints District Attorney for New Hanover and Pender Counties

Governor Roy Cooper has appointed Rebecca Zimmer Donaldson to serve as district attorney in Prosecutorial District 6 (New Hanover and Pender counties). She will fill the vacancy created by the retirement of District Attorney Ben David.

Donaldson currently serves as an assistant district attorney for New Hanover and Pender counties. She received her Bachelor of Arts at the University of Miami and her Juris Doctor at American University Washington College of Law.

Read the Governor's full press release.