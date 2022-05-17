Ethisphere Recognizes CBRE with Compliance Leader Verification™

Ethisphere’s Compliance Leader Verification recognizes organizations with an outstanding commitment to achieving a best-in-class ethics and compliance program

This recognition tells us our approach to Ethics & Compliance is working and reinforces the value we bring to our business.” — Elizabeth Atlee, Chief Ethics & Compliance Officer

PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, May 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ethisphere, a global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices, announced today that CBRE has earned the coveted Compliance Leader Verification for 2022–2023.

CBRE is a global leader in commercial real estate services and investment. The company has more than 105,000 employees and serves real estate investor and occupier clients in more than 100 countries. CBRE has been recognized as one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies™ by Ethisphere for nine consecutive years.

“The evaluation team was particularly impressed with how CBRE continues to improve its ethics and compliance program and tap new technologies and approaches to scale it across the global organization – from a well-developed Ambassador program to data and dashboards to engage teams and other stakeholders,” said Jodie Fredericksen, J.D., Senior Compliance Counsel, Ethisphere.

“Ethical conduct, based on our RISE (Respect, Integrity, Service, Excellence) values, is core to our success as an organization. Our RISE values guide our actions and behavior and builds trust among our people, clients, service providers and our communities,” said Elizabeth Atlee, Chief Ethics & Compliance Officer. “This recognition tells us our approach to Ethics & Compliance is working and reinforces the value we bring to our business.”

The Compliance Leader Verification process involves a rigorous review of an ethics and compliance program and corporate culture. It includes completing the Ethics Quotient® (EQ), a questionnaire covering the elements of an effective program; benchmarking program practices against the World’s Most Ethical Companies®; and extensive document review and interviews with executives and stakeholders.

CBRE’s performance was evaluated on six key areas: program resources and structure; perceptions of ethical culture; written standards; training and communication; risk assessment, monitoring and auditing; and enforcement, discipline, and incentives.

More information about Compliance Leader Verification is available at https://ethisphere.com/what-we-do/leader-verification/

