Maintenance Work to Begin on U.S. Highway 212 Missouri River Bridge West of Gettysburg

For Immediate Release: Monday, May 16, 2022 Contact: John Villbrandt, Mobridge Area Engineer, 605-845-3844

GETTYSBURG, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) says that the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe Telephone Authority will be performing maintenance work on the telephone line and conduit that is attached to the U.S. Highway 212 Missouri River Bridge west of Gettysburg. This maintenance work is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, and Wednesday, May 18, 2022.

The bridge will be reduced to one lane from 8 a.m., CDT to 7 p.m., CDT (7 a.m., MDT to 6 p.m., MDT) each day. During working hours, a 12’ max width restriction will be put in place across the bridge with no restrictions in place during non-working hours. Traffic will be controlled with the use of flaggers and travelers can expect delays of less than five minutes.

