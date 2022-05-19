Digital Marketing Expert Todd Paton Releases a New Book on Navigating the Complex Digital Marketing Arena
“Searching For Your Brand” is out now and available on Amazon
We’ve been able to aggregate our experience throughout the years to provide a true ‘insiders’ knowledge of this evolving arena. I sincerely hope readers find Searching For Your Brand to be beneficial.”FT. LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Todd Paton, one of the industry’s most respected digital marketing professionals and president of Paton Marketing, a BrandStar Company, has released a new book to help companies navigate the complex digital marketing arena.
— Todd Paton, President of Paton Marketing
The e-book, named "Searching for Your Brand,” showcases Paton’s 12+ years digital marketing expertise, addressing what he considers to be the most significant aspects of online marketing.
Paton specializes in Search Engine Optimization (SEO), Website Development along with a full-service video department.
As to digital marketing, his firm emphasizes written content, audio, images, and video throughout the book to aid success in creating strategies to dominate the readers industry.
“This book contains the winning strategy for getting your top videos to appear on the first page of a search for your company's name” says Paton “We’ve been able to aggregate our experience throughout the years to provide a true ‘insiders’ knowledge of this evolving arena. I sincerely hope readers find Searching For Your Brand to be enjoyable and beneficial.”
It is divided into six chapters, each of which contains advice, explanations, and examples on how build your brand online. People find out about a company and the first thing they do is a “Branded” search using that company name.
What comes up? First impressions are so important in business. Searching For Your Brand is available for purchase on Amazon.
“The book is a wonderful tool for businesses working through the complicated process of a digital marketing strategy,” adds Mark Alfieri, CEO of BrandStar. “We are so pleased to have Todd as part of the BrandStar family of companies, and I am confident businesses of all types will find his insight extremely very useful tool.”
Paton is a business and community leader with an entrepreneurial spirit. He has a passion for helping others, which he demonstrated through his past positions as President of the Biscayne Bay Kiwanis Club and Board Member of the Boys and Girls Club of Broward County and the Urban League of Broward County.
About Paton Marketing
Paton Marketing is a full-service digital agency based in South Florida with offices in Miami, Pompano Beach, and India. It understands that organizations face confusing, painful choices when it comes to digital marketing. The company has provided customers with trusted solutions for over ten years to help them solve problems and reach their digital destiny. For more information about Paton Marketing visit: https://www.patonmarketing.com/
About BrandStar
BrandStar is a fully horizontally and vertically integrated production company, marketing agency, and content exchange platform. Offering everything a full-service marketing firm provides, but with a twist – our focus is on positively impacting people’s lives. Fueled by the collective passion of entrepreneurs, creatives, technologists, and thinkers, we pride ourselves in being Marketing Matchmakers – connecting people with brands to do life better. Utilizing a combination of creative storytelling, marketing strategy, results-driven media, technology innovation, and unrivaled television production capabilities, we have succeeded in giving startups a national footprint, and national companies a global one. For additional information, visit www.brandstar.com.
