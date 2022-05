Daytime Closures Planned for Kilgore Road in Mercer County

​Kilgore Road (Route 2024) in Worth Township, Mercer County will be temporarily closed to through traffic this week.

The roadway will be closed from 7:00 AM to 3:00 PM daily for pipe replacement work, weather permitting. A detour will be posted.

The roadway will be fully opened tomorrow, Tuesday, May 17, and access to the Worth Township Building will be available to all traffic.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Crawford, Erie, Forest, Mercer, Venango, and Warren counties at www.penndot.gov/District1.

Follow PennDOT's northwest region on Twitter or Facebook.

MEDIA CONTACT: Jill Harry, 814-678-5035

# # #