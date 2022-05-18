Cannes Biennale shows selected artists during the Cannes Film Festival time

Argonaut by Young-Sik Lee Art by Heritier Bilaka Henri Matisse by Monica Jimeno

CANNES, FRANCE, May 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On the Cote d'azur such artists as Picasso, Van Gogh, Cezanne, Matisse, Monet got their artistic inspiration. Artists like Pablo Picasso and Salvador Dali shone among the celebrities at the Cannes Film Festival. Even today, the tradition of glitz and glamor has remained on the Cote d'azur. During the Cannes Film Festival 2022, MAMAG Modern Art Museum organized "Contemporary & Fine Art Cannes Biennale" in the Salon California of the Juliana Cannes Hotel. Visitors will have the opportunity to see artworks by 94 artists at the Biennale on May 21 and 22, 2022. Melereien, prints, sculptures, photography and also digital art can be seen.

Curator Heinz Playner has selected for the Biennale in Cannes works by 21st century artists such artists Tanja Playner, Ase Fagervik, Brenda R. Fernandez, Aneta Kvedaraviciene, Orit Sharbat, Bogdan Mihai Radu, Linda Gleitz, Maja Vukina Bogovic, Denisa Klemscheova, Monica Jimeno, Yvette Tardivel, Safranda Mammadova, Elisa Szymanski, Anne de Suede, Adriana Galetska, Alexander Dakers, Max Werner, Vera Kober, Gala Moskvitina, Aigerim Bektayeva, Almas Kabani, MONA Ballesteros, Rebeccah K. Klodt, Mar de Redin, Cynthia Nouhra, Paola Ismene Beretta, Heritier M. Bilaka, Kari Veastad, Sarah Rawlinson Beaven, Darcy Gerbarg, Rugovaj Stivi, Aparajita Sen, JoAnne Hook, Armen Sarvazyan, J.A. Fligel and other artists.

Her dreams as an artist arose from her exploration of the street arts, a passion she has developed through the years as a visual artist. Artist MONA managed to gather stories and characters portraying them in modern and contemporary techniques, using diverse materials to propose two main sides of street art: color and texture. Experimenting in technical installations and human figures interacting in free, alternative and creative spaces, Mona Ballesteros wants the audience to be transported to the everyday life of her characters constructing by themselves what is observed, perceived and understood.

The artist Young-Sik Lee combines in his artworks elements of fantasy and classical writing. In his works, the importance of the symbolic meaning of the works is clearly traced. Many works are devoted to the heroes of Greek mythology in a modern interpretation. He has numerous solo and group exhibitions in Berlin, Leipzig, Cologne, Hamburg, Schwerin in Germany.

J. A. Fligel encourages people to recognize the essence of humanity and the power of the human spirit, aiming to express a wide variety of human feelings, to show the delicacy and beauty of life, as well as demonstrating the diversity and equality between people and different cultures. Gravitated to bronze due to its beauty and durability. Represented Canada in exhibitions such as The Florence Biennale, Italy and at The Exhibition Of The National Society Of Fine Art, organized by The Louvre, Paris France.

Heritier Bilaka works on a wide range of subjects but in a single idea related to spirituality and role of human being in the environment. This is illustrated by the representation of human characters and the integration of different elements from fauna and flora, in a figurative and symbolic style. His artistic work leads to a questioning of the identity of human being in his spiritual and physical aspect as well as his relationship to the environment that surrounds him.

Sarah Rawlinson Beaven is an intuitive self-taught artist. Sarah read Philosophy at Southampton University and graduated in 2002, she now resides in Hampshire, England. Influenced by literature, nature and nostalgia, Sarah demonstrates her passion for art with her expressive and organic style.

Creative work by Maja Vukina Bogović is related to research with various painting materials. The most common motifs are landscapes and bodies of water, such as the sea.

PhDr. and Mgr. Denisa Klemscheová is a modern impressionist who combines colors in an original way and her painting has a distinctive structure. She is inspired by Vincent van Gogh and Claude Monet. Her paintings tell stories about life and her inner spiritual world.

Whether in oil or acrylic, the diverse techniques that Monica Jimeno uses for the process of creating her paintings only accentuate her eagerness to transmit emotions and coin an almost sensory work. This is why the painter has the need to study the life of each historical character who is chosen by her and her team for a work or to meet personally with those who commission a painting personally. Each work transports a unique, different energy. Many celebrities like footballer Alvaro Negredo and actor Sebastian Rulli have portraits painted by Monica Jimeno.

Safranda Mamadova is inspired by landscapes, still lives, architectural compositions. She is a member of Association of Painters since 2016. Her artworks were exhibited in Egypt, Korea, France, Ukraine, Azerbaijan, Dubai, Shanghai, Singapore.

The stained glass window for the artist Yvette Tardivel is the materialization of light, which faithfully nourishes our body, with its colored rays of a subtle substance. The unusual magic of this material opens with the alchemy of firing at high temperature "900 °" and with it the surprising contrast of textures emanating from of this moiré surface which seems smooth but turns out to be grainy sometimes even rough to the touch.

Her inspiration often comes from a restless night’s sleep: the colors, shapes and movement float as Heather Lynn emerges into consciousness. Heather Lynn also enjoys playing with the contradiction of opposites and know how to manipulate value, tone, and composition to this affect. She sees the world in a constant state of such dichotomies – turmoil and beauty, peace and peril, harmony and disaster – which is reflected in her work.

The inner freedom of the person is very important for the artist Aneta Kvedaraviciene, this is why her work is so energetic, the colours are used boldly, and you can clearly see the contrasts brought up for expressive work. In her paintings, she has positive thoughts, a desire to convey joy for the viewer. She is experimenting with acrylic confidently, often using several painting techniques.

