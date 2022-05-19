FIRST THAMES BRIDGE TO BE LIT UP OUTSIDE LONDON - A WONDERFUL TOURIST ATTRACTION

CGI render of what the bridge will look like using latest LED technology Temporary LEDs installed to show local residents - how it could look after 5 years of lobbying Henley on Thames a great town to visit with festivals and regattas all the year round

"Make Henley Shine" Gets Backing from Local Organisations & Henley Town Council Leander, Phyllis Court and Blandy & Blandy support the 10 year arts project

LONDON, OXFORDSHIRE, UK, May 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After 5 years of lobbying finally the “Make Henley Shine” project to light up Henley bridge is being backed by local organisations which have pledged donations towards the cost of the illuminating the first bridge on the Thames outside of London.

Leander Club, Phyllis Court Club and Blandy & Blandy Solicitors have all made substantial donations and Henley Town Council has pledged a donation on approval of the planning permission by South Oxfordshire District Council and Wokingham Borough Council.

These headline sponsors will have their names and logos on the plaques which will be installed on either side of the bridge (a separate planning application will be submitted for these).

Members and guests of Leander and Phyllis Court Clubs will be able to enjoy the bridge lights at their riverside locations, whilst Blandy & Blandy’s offices at 24 Thameside also overlook the site. General Manager at Leander Club, Alastair Heathcote said, “Henley’s riverside is a jewel in our town and has so much potential to enrich the lives of our community as well as visitors. Make Henley Shine is a visionary project to do exactly that – and create a wonderful experience for people living in Henley and visitors to enjoy.”

Blandy & Blandy has offered their legal services to set up the project as a charity as well as pledging a donation towards the project. The charity will be set up to work with a range of stakeholders, residents, schools, communities and special interest groups to develop a broad programme of public events and activities for people of all ages around the river.

Nick Burrows, Partner and Chairman of Blandy & Blandy, said: “We are delighted to be working with the Make Henley Shine team and to be supporting this landmark project, including advising on the formation of the charity. Henley Bridge dates back to the late 18th Century and nearly as far as our own history in the town. We look forward to seeing residents and visitors hopefully enjoying the illuminations in the years to come.”

Chris Hogan, CEO, Phyllis Court Club commented, ‘Enjoying the view of Henley Bridge from Phyllis Court is fundamental to the life and fabric of the Club. This initiative to focus the viewer on such an iconic part of Henley town can only be applauded and will enhance hugely the reputation, image and ambiance of Henley to residents and visitors alike. I have no doubt all 3500 Members of Phyllis Court and their guests will be thrilled at the prospect of this great visual enhancement.’



The Make Henley Shine project will be a discrete, low energy sustainable lighting system made up of 460 LED light nodes that follow the line of each arch and balustrade. Consequently, the design will highlight the architectural detail of the Grade 1-listed bridge that greets visitors to the town. The planning applications are due to be submitted in the summer.

Daniel Bausor, chairman of Make Henley Shine said, “We are honoured to receive the sponsorship and financial support from Leander, Phyllis Court and Blandy & Blandy who share our vision on this exciting community arts project to illuminate Henley Bridge sustainably. He added, We are looking for further donations to make this wonderful light installation a reality and welcome other public, private organisations and individuals to get be part of it.”



For enquiries regarding media and donations, gift aid and crowd funding please get in touch via email: hello@makehenleyshine.co.uk

