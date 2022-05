Nature-Based Solutions & Safeguarding Humanity - Davos Comes Together Again – Let’s Talk Green

Green Accelerator- Davos

An Exclusive Panel is Curated as a Side Event to the World Economic Forum Meetings in May 2022

I curated The Green Accelerator to showcase innovative climate solutions” — Zdenka E. Rezacova

DAVOS, SWITZERLAND, May 17, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- We see the term nature-based solutions (NBS) used increasingly which refers to sustainable management and the use of natural features and processes to tackle socio-environmental challenges. There has been a considerable focus on how NBS will be used to tackle some of the current environmental challenges we are facing of our time especially with the release of the IPCC Report earlier this year. Climate change presents one of the largest threats to sustainable development and its widespread, unprecedented ramifications will likely disproportionately burden the poorest and most vulnerable communities.The dress rehearsal is done--- the climate emergency intensifies with a need for both public and private sectors to unite and address global temperatures to mobilize the USD $3-5 trillion dollars (GIIN.org) annually to make the SDGs a reality. The Green Accelerator comes to Davos at an invite-only side event to the World Economic Forum meetings in Davos on 25th May 2022 with presence from senior government, the investment management space, industry & innovators, alongside academia to name a few.Curated and geared up in advance to COP27 in Egypt this year, the panel will begin with remarks from The Minister of International Cooperation of the Arab Republic of Egypt, H.E. Rania Al-Mashat together with Dr. Laura-Marie Topfer a sustainable finance expert and Partner at Extantia Capital.Timely, and a follow-up from the recent Glasgow discussions at COP26 , the first panel hosts selected impact investors and industry leaders focused on leading the energy transition, such as, Kerry Adler --- a visionary serving as SkyPower’s global President and CEO who helped propel SkyPower since inception; now, one of the largest and most innovative renewable companies focused on large-scale solar generation in over 35 countries and four continents.A focus on emerging market impact investors also come to the stage such as Barbara Ann Bernard, Founder & CIO of Wincrest Capital, moderated by Michael Stirling, Chairman and CEO of Stirling Infrastructure Partners.Followed by one of the world’s authorities on planetary boundaries, Professor Johan Rockstrom, an internationally recognized scientist and Professor of Environmental Science, PIK at the Stockholm Resilience Centre, will lead the second panel on climate solutions and the role technology has in safeguarding our planet. Moderated by Global Impact Strategist Nisaa Jetha , a leading professional across brands and the investment management space, specialising in ESG, Impact and Climate Resilience & Mitigation furthering catalytic sustainable solutions. Commenting on the event, Nisaa Jetha mentions“Forums like Davos are key to catalysing and delivering on the SDGs. A key focus during my time at COP26 was understanding how emerging markets can further Agenda 2030. I started to build around a term I used “climate leapfrogging” which in the environmental space outlines how emerging and developing nations can leapfrog to modern, clean technologies which is an integral part of climate resilience, mitigation and capacity building. It also informs that some of the brightest and biggest solutions may have the opportunity to come from emerging markets as we see with the case studies around mobile banking. Looking forward to being part of Green Solutions at the Green Accelerator in Davos.”Other keynotes include Dr. Bryan Scheler, the Head of Sustainable Finance & Impact Investing at the BMW Foundation Herbert Quandt. The BMW foundation Herbert Quandt promotes responsible leadership and inspires global leaders to work towards a peaceful, just and sustainable future that advances the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and 2030 Agenda. The Respond Accelerator is a BMW Foundation accelerator program operated by UnternehmerTUM. It is the first accelerator program that supports responsible leadership and seeks to further scale sustainable business models. The program supports founders who use entrepreneurial approaches to work towards a peaceful, just, and sustainable future in line with the United Nations 2030 Agenda.The Founder & Managing Director of In-Events and host of The Green Accelerator, Zdenka E. Rezacova, whose tagline is “let’s nurture the nature” seeks to catalyze solutions around climate and comments:“I curated The Green Accelerator to showcase innovative climate solutions. The event provides a platform for climate start-ups to present, connect with investors, and more broadly, I hope it inspires and supports positive climate action.”The event will feature pitches from twenty pre-selected climate start-ups leading the green transition. The Green Accelerator is being held in Davos as a Side Event to the World Economic Forum (WEF) meetings.End of ReleaseAbout In-EventsIn-Events is an exclusive boutique C-Suite-only events firm that curates an array of high-level invite-only events to further social causes specifically around promoting environmental justice and sustainable solutions. Founded by Zdenka E. Rezacova who has furthered a voice through her platform for global business leaders, academic institutions, investors, and thought leaders alongside some of the leading influencers of our time to connect and drive forward environmental innovation, climate action, and catalyse discussions to further the transition to a green economy.